Something for the stewards: Measuring what matters could power-up public service culture reset

There are 50 indicators included in treasurer Jim Chalmers’ draft wellbeing framework, but the public service can enjoy the benefits now by taking a pragmatic approach to the five themes.

The treasurer issued a statement last week, describing the ‘measuring what matters’ draft as the first step in a longer iterative process.

The framework has already been subject to two phases of consultation and according to the government its refinement will be ongoing.

“Our aim is to provide a better, more comprehensive foundation for understanding our economy and our society to inform the efforts of government, business and the community sector in improving the wellbeing of all Australians,” Chalmers said.

“While Australia performs relatively well compared to similar countries on international indicators, we know there is more we can do to improve the wellbeing of our people and communities.”

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) also welcomed the report, pointing to the indicator of trust in public services as a very positive step.

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said this particular measure of government performance helped to underscore the need for a well-resourced, efficient and accessible workforce. This meant avoiding “bare bones” arrangements where public service capabilities were either outsourced or under-resourced.

“There is no denying that there is a lot of work to do to rebuild and restore trust in public services. The recent robodebt royal commission has shown us that,” Donnelly said.

“Rebuilding our public services will take significant time, energy and investment, and it must continue to be a priority.”

Donnelly said the APS suffered aggressive outsourcing of “everything in sight” under the former Coalition government, and public trust and belief in public servants had suffered.

The devastation wrought by robodebt demonstrated just how bad institutional processes could make lives for everyday Australians. And Donnelly noted that efforts to prevent something similar from happening again required a full-fledged public service.

“Efficient, effective, and accessible public services are essential for any government that is claiming to prioritise people, progress, fairness and opportunity,” Donnelly said.

“Australians want to know when they call Centrelink, someone is going to answer the phone. They want to know that if they’ve got an issue at tax time, ATO staff are there to help them. They want to know that should they need to access the NDIS, they’ll be able to get the safe supports they need, when they need them.”

The position accords with polling undertaken by Centre for Policy Development (CPD), which since 2015 has asked people how important they believe it is for government to maintain the capability to deliver social services directly. Net support – even during the pandemic – for this proposition has remained strong.

CPD wellbeing government initiative program director Warwick Smith said the twin government scandals of robodebt and PwC consultant breaches indicated the time was right for a reimagining – rather than conversation about improvement – of best practice service delivery.

“We’ve seen all around the world lots of different instances of how [a wellbeing framework] has been approached, and in quite a few countries they have just done something like this and stopped. And of course, you see nothing change, and then people go ‘What was that all about?’” Smith said.

“The fact that they produced a 130-odd page document discussing the issues and saying upfront: ‘This is a work in progress. We’re putting this out there, we want this to be an ongoing community conversation’ and they’re really genuine about not trying to make it perfect upfront … from our perspective, it’s really good that they are taking that approach to it.

“[The government] is actively saying, this is the first step, we’ve still got to integrate it into how we make decisions.”

As the framework continued being refined, Smith said the APS could simply look to the five thematic goals of the 50 indicators – to achieve a healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive and prosperous country – to adapt the government’s policy and service approach. The outcomes it promises align neatly with the sixth new APS value of ‘stewardship’.

“In Wales [where a wellbeing focus has been adopted], the most profound thing is that it says to whole-of-government ‘We want you thinking about all of these things’,” he said

“Our hope is that that’s how it integrates into the public service, as sort of more holistic thinking everywhere, and more upstream thinking.”

Finance’s Sam Reinhardt, a deputy secretary in the department’s fiscal group, shared similar views at a Social Impact Summit held in Sydney. She reflected that this was a prime time to be working in government, with a serious commitment to dealing with entrenched disadvantage and social disadvantage holistically.

“This government is deeply interested in reforms that benefit communities [and consider] fundamental issues that can be addressed through income inequality measures, but also require a much broader and deeper look at those communities, and ways of addressing things across, whether it be health, whether it be access to education, whether it be access to skills and training, or whether it be measures that help communities and individuals into work,” Reinhardt said.

“The government in the latest Budget introduced a number of measures. They included a $100 million outcomes-based fund – that is not only a payment-based system which can address and target particular issues in the community, but gives us a lever to understand what actually works for different communities.

“Treasury are working closely with DSS and with stakeholders across the board to understand how that fund can be designed as well – it can be a lot larger if we can actually make it work, whether it’s through further government inputs, or it’s through combined input from philanthropy and the private sector as well. It’s got a huge amount of potential.”