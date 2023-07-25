Capability reviews should have right of reply, DAFF says

A department has called for capability reviews to have the right of reply in the first departmental submission to the Public Service Act amendments published.

Submissions from the CPSU and the Uniting Church have also been published, with the former cautioning about proper remuneration for staff making decisions at lower classification levels.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) said in its submission dated July 14 it supported the inclusion of capability reviews.

“[An] agency right of reply/fact check of review findings prior to finalisation of a report isn’t included in the bill, and DAFF notes this a pivotal part of the procedural fairness attached to the review process,” the DAFF submission stated.

The first capability review was published earlier this month on the APSC.

With one of the amendments requiring agencies to create an action plan in response to APS Census results, DAFF said its executive board has agreed to develop and release an action plan for the 2023 census results. The action plan will be released later this year in November.

Meanwhile, the CPSU has questioned the proposed amendment to enable decision-making at the lowest appropriate classification level.

In its submission on the amendments, which national secretary Melissa Donnelly signed, the union said it had observed a tendency to “inappropriately misdirect work to lower-level APS employees”.

“Guidance to have decision making at the lowest classification, as proposed in s19A(1), has been used to force complex work on lower-level staff, without appropriate remuneration, and entrench the historical under classification of service delivery and feminised work,” the CPSU submission stated.

The union acknowledged the explanatory referendum stated: “Consideration of the work level standards for classifications also allows consideration of the remuneration typically associated with the complexity and authority of decisions at each classification”.

The CPSU said it was looking for a work-level standards review through the ongoing bargaining process for appropriate protections in place “to ensure work is not inappropriately pushed down Classifications”.

The union criticised the lack of protections for public sector whistleblowers, calling for amendments to another piece of legislation, the Public Interest Disclosure Act.

“Those amendments should include a protected right to seek advice and representation from a union,” the CPSU said.

“Access to union advice and support is central to the ability of whistleblowers to navigate the process of speaking out confidently and safely on matters of public integrity.”

The Uniting Church of Australia, in its submission, cautioned future governments could use capability reviews to justify cuts to the public service.

“However, given that such a government could make cuts to the resources of the APS without a capability review, the risk that the capability review would further increase the size of the cuts made is probably low,” the church’s submission said.