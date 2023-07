The Productivity Challenge: If it’s the answer, why aren’t we pursuing it harder?

In Part 1 of our series on productivity, Sean Innis reflects on why this key driver of Australia’s economic performance has fallen.

Australia’s economy sails under uncertain skies. To tame inflation, interest rates have been increased. This has hurt households and a recession lurks. Globally, the lingering economic impact of the pandemic and an ongoing geopolitical recalibration create headwinds. Confidence, the lifeblood of any economy, ebbs.

In the foreground sit Australia’s economic managers, tending our macroeconomic cauldron. Like the witches of Macbeth, round they go with fillets of fenny snake (interest rates), eyes of newt (fiscal policy) in hand. Outside influences, both positive (concert of Tay Tay) and negative (global uncertainty and China), complicate the brew.