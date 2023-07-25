Queensland government sets aside $3m for local government training

The Queensland government has provided $3 million for a project for targeted training at 24 councils, which are listed below.

The Rural and Remote Capacity Building Project will provide staff training for councils identified by the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ).

LGAQ CEO Alison Smith said rural and remote councils were often the biggest employers in the region.

“We know that in remote regions, acquiring skills and accreditations can be a challenge – and councils are keen to partner on ways to create place-based solutions and ‘growing’ local workforces,” Smith said.

“This program will provide a wonderful opportunity to rural and remote Queensland community workforces, which should never be disadvantaged by their postcode.”

Queensland employment and small business minister Di Farmer said the partnership with LGAQ would help deliver local skills and job creation.

“LGAQ manages the annual bidding process for our First Start program that provides funding to local councils and not-for-profit community-based organisations to employ additional trainees and apprentices under our Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative,” Farmer said.

“LGAQ also assists with the final allocation of traineeship and apprenticeship places across councils, manages the communication and marketing strategies for First Start and acts as the central reporting agency for the councils.

“We are committed to working in partnership with LGAQ to ensure local councils continue to deliver employment outcomes under the First Start program that benefit their communities.

“The Rural and Remote Capacity Building Project is further proof of that. It recognises councils as major employers in regional and remote areas.”

Goondiwindi regional council mayor Lawrence Springborg said it was essential for councils like his to “lead the way in providing jobs for a sustainable workforce for the future”.

“A job within local government can provide skill sets that lead to a long and rewarding career,” Springborg said.

The 24 councils included in the project are: