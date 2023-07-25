Public service union slams APSC rejection of disability leave claim

The Community and Public Sector Union has publicly slammed the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) over its out-of-hand rejection of a series of key, diversity-related leave claims, warning the government’s industrial representative it takes action to be a model employer.

The APSC revealed on Monday it had knocked back a swag of extra leave provisions – including disability leave and gender affirmation leave, as well as menopause leave – that the CPSU says are in line with similar provisions “in the Victorian Public Service, Northern Territory, Tasmanian Public Service and ACT government”.

“The Albanese Labor government has consistently touted its commitment to becoming a model employer, but the rejection of proposals that are directly linked to diversity undermine that,” CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said.

“The rejection would also leave the APS behind the eight ball as the private sector and state public sectors continue to make progress.”

Diversity is somewhat of a sore spot for the APS, especially in the upper echelons of the Senior Executive Service, which remains a predominantly white anglophonic cohort that has previously been characterised by some passing through its ranks as a “hereditary caste” system.

Access to sufficient leave to remain employed full-time and within the normal boundaries of availability for work is a key sticking point for many people from diverse backgrounds that now tend to pick jobs that suit their requirements rather than the employer selecting them.

A major challenge for the APS is the attraction and retention of talent post-COVID because private-sector employers are competing fiercely for staff with good people and managerial skills. There is also competition from the states, which often offer higher wages and the conditions the CPSU are seeking.

“The APS could be an employer of choice for people with a disability,” Donnelly said. “But failure to provide disability leave, which is available in other state public sector workplaces, sidelines that and the opportunities that come with it.

“Union members are understandably surprised and deeply disappointed by their employer’s unwillingness to work with the union to foster a more inclusive and diverse APS in these important areas.

“CPSU members poured a great deal of time and effort into the development of our disability leave claim. This response from their employer will be particularly disappointing for them.”

The claim for 10 days of disability leave seeks to recognise public servants living and working with a disability still have “a range of medical and other appointments and are often unfairly forced to access sick leave for reasons relating to disability”, the union said.

“This leaves them in a precarious situation should they need to access sick leave for its intended purpose. A comparable entitlement is already available in the ACT government and Tasmanian Public Service.”

The APSC’s initial rejection of the bid for the leave provisions in bargaining could be a bid to make the union trade something else for them in the bargaining process, with the codification of a four-day week also rejected on Monday.

It seems unlikely the CPSU will divert key resources to seize that hill when its members can probably achieve the same outcome by negotiating directly with employers, especially in the case of carers.

The union is, however, staying staunch on the issue of gender affirmation.

“Gender affirmation leave is another emerging entitlement in enterprise agreements, already available across many state and territory public sectors and more widely in the private sector,” Donnelly said. “The APSC’s unwillingness to come to the table on gender affirmation will leave them behind many other employers who have already made significant progress in this area.

“We urge the federal government to reconsider these decisions, and we will be continuing to work with our members to deliver a better outcome for them and the APS.