The Productivity Challenge: Measuring what we really, really want and the power of a single number

In Part 2 of our series on productivity, Sean Innis explores the surprisingly interesting history of the most important piece of political arithmetic in the world today – GDP.

Australia’s productivity growth languishes. For the past two decades, growth in productivity has sat well below its 60-year average. In the 2010s, growth was half that of the 1990s.

Australia is in good company. More than 80% of advanced economies have been recording productivity growth below long-run averages. For emerging markets and developing economies, the figure is less than 50%. For low-income countries, it is roughly 30%.