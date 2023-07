The Productivity Challenge: From GDP to wellbeing and the future

In Part 3 of our series on productivity, Sean Innis explains why the power of GDP to describe what we (really, really) want may be waning and what this means for the future.

Gross Domestic Production is not a term that rolls easily off the tongue. It sounds like what it is – a technical construct.

Almost no one, including many in government, understands how GDP is derived. Yet it is arguably the most powerful piece of ‘political arithmetic’ in the world today.