Health department responsible for misused personal information during pandemic: report

Victoria’s Department of Health failed to protect citizens’ private information when third-party call centre staff were contracted to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner (OVIC) has released a scathing report into the failure of the health authority to protect private details has been released.

The report reveals the department did not check to ensure staff with access to citizens’ private details could be trusted with that information.

One case highlighted by the report was the misuse of private information by a call centre staffer with a criminal history, who was employed by a company called Acquire.

The staffer visited the home of an isolating international student, accused her of breaching government health rules and demanded sex.

The call centre staffer – who was on bail at the time – was charged and later convicted of one charge of aggravated burglary and one charge of attempted procuring of a sexual act by threat.

“He pretended to be an inspector from the Department and falsely told the woman that she was breaching her isolation requirements and could get into a lot of trouble, including being deported,” the OVIC report says.

“He used these threats to try to coerce the woman into participating in sexual acts.”

The report acknowledges that the state government faced an unprecedented situation during the pandemic and was unable to rely solely on departmental resources to handle COVID-19 procedures.

“The Department therefore outsourced some call centre operations to an external provider,” the report says. “In order for the contractors to do their job, they needed access to information held by the Department.

“This investigation found that the Department did not ensure there was sufficient pre-employment screening of external staff to determine their suitability to handle personal information that had been entrusted to the Department by the public.”

A procedural failure highlighted in the report was the ineffectiveness of police checks. The department did not submit police check applications for eight months.

Information commissioner Sven Bluemmel said government departments need to learn from the COVID experience so that such privacy breaches are not repeated.

“We know that there will be future health and other emergencies requiring rapid responses that place government agencies under pressure,” Bluemmel said.

“What we can learn from the events of this case is that it is extremely difficult to make large-scale adjustments to an emergency public health response when you are in the middle of it. Agencies must consider risks and be prepared.

“That is why the Department and indeed all government agencies should think now about emergency management planning that considers privacy implications and contract arrangements at the design stage.”