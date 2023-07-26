Gallagher warns community support for digital identity isn’t ubiquitous

Australia’s already protracted journey to create a national digital identity system is facing the existentially dangerous prospect of being sold to the wider public in an election year, with resistance to the idea already growing in some polarised sections of the community already wary of government.

That’s the somewhat bleak picture painted by Minister for Finance and the Public Service Katy Gallagher at a government services conference in Canberra on Monday that heard there are still plenty of obstacles ahead for the scheme that has remained in limbo for more than a decade, despite a recent resurgence of bipartisan support.

“This program had been going for years, frankly, but it hadn’t got to a point where we needed to start consulting and really getting down into the details,” Gallagher told the Australian Financial Review Government Services Summit.

“So, we’ve got cabinet approval, basically for the next stage, which is to have an exposure draft come out in the next little while, hopefully by September. Being able to consult on that exposure draft, I’d like to get it into the federal Parliament this year if that’s possible.”

Gallagher’s indicative timeline means full-fledged rollout of a national, federally backed, digital identity system backed-in by enabling Commonwealth legislation and interoperable with the states is unlikely to happen before mid-2024 at the bare minimum, assuming the Albanese government can pass the needed laws.

However, the Herculean task and its timeline are already facing community blowback, according to Gallagher, despite conspicuous support from Government Services minister Bill Shorten and former New South Wales Minister for Customer and Digital Services Victor Dominello.

Gallagher’s perspective is that the different pieces of a digital identity ecosystem are already largely in place in one form or another, but they are yet to be joined up and made interoperable at either a transactional or legal level.

“From the everyday person’s point of view, we’ve got the system; it’s just not regulated and not in a shape I think that will allow us to drive it forward and give the interoperability and the economy-wide benefits that come from having a national system, but we’re very committed to it,” Gallagher said.

“I think it will be a bit contested … there’s already – and others may be getting this, certainly other ministers may be getting this – there is already pushback, I think, and petitions circulating about what it’s not, you know, about making sure,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said that “particularly coming out of COVID” there have been “conspiracy theories about what government’s trying to do,” adding that “we do need to be very clear in our communication about what this is”.

Somewhat curiously, Gallagher’s initial definition of “what this is” started with a series of denials about what digital identity isn’t.

“It’s not a number, it’s not a card – it’s a whole range of things that it’s not which will be argued that it is,” Gallagher said.

“It’s really about you having control as citizens; control of their information that allows them to access government systems in a very easy, secure, voluntary and efficient way. But you know, I’m going in with my eyes open that there’s a fair bit of work to do on this, and hopefully bipartisan support.”

Gallagher’s tacit question of whether there is bipartisan support comes despite the previous government blowing up the current digital identity scheme as part of Malcolm Turnbull’s push to digitise government transactions to a level comparable to well-established ecommerce practices through the Digital Transformation Office (DTO), later the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA).

One major problem for the DTA was that line agencies were deeply resistant to its thoroughly centralist reform agenda that sought to greatly accelerate delivery times. The other was that it was kicked from pillar to post under Machinery of Government, moving across Prime Minister and Cabinet, Services Australia and finally Finance, where it sits under Gallagher.

It is well known Finance was no great fan of the DTA’s land grab of various ICT procurement functions in an effort to open the market to competition from new players, with the attempt at a technological procurement Glasnost ritually flogged in an excoriating audit by the Australian National Audit Office that publicly slammed the agency for repeatedly violating the canon of the Commonwealth’s sacred Procurement Rules.

The question now begs as to whether the DTA will last another budget cycle and whether Finance has the wherewithal to do a major public relations sell on digital identity when its own tech projects like the Parliamentary Expenses Management System and GovERP are still looking decidedly wobbly.

Pressed as to whether she was still committed to the notion of a federated digital identity system, Gallagher insisted she was.

“We want to see an economy-wide system, and in a sense we’ve got that operating now, without regulation. We’ve got some private digital ID providers and then you’ve got myGov,” Gallagher said.

“I think, we’re going to attack it in, we’re going to implement it in phases. And I think our first, once we’ve got it up and running, the next stage is to really make sure that the State and Territory digital ID systems are interoperable, and then move to the private sector. There’s still some detail which I think will come out during the consultation. So, on the exposure draft, I’m really keen on getting that out as soon as possible so we can get all of the feedback to shape what the actual legislation looks like when it goes into the Parliament.”

That timeframe could well collide with the next election cycle. Judging by the tactics being used to fuel the No case on the referendum for the Voice, facts or reason are not a prerequisite for the debate.