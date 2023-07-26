Positive change as Australia jumps 17 spots in international gender gap rankings

Australia has seriously improved its position in the World Economic Forum’s gender gap report, moving from 43rd to 26th place.

The shift is the largest improvement in Australia’s ranking in the report since the index started comparing nations in 2016.

In a statement, minister for women Katy Gallagher said she was proud to belong to a government that did not waste time acting on gender equality reforms. Her goal was to effect lasting, generational change, she said.

“Better gender representation leads to better outcomes,” Gallagher said.

“Things like extending and modernising the paid parental leave scheme, expanding the single parenting payment, legislating Australia’s first paid domestic violence leave and increasing transparency on gender pay gap reporting,” she said.

Australia’s federal government is the first in the nation’s history to comprise 53% women. In cabinet, 10 out of 23 (43%) of the most senior ministers are women.

“Results like this show just how important it is for more women to be involved in political life, across the political spectrum and at all levels of government,” Gallagher said.

A new paper about the experience of women in local councils was also released on Wednesday. Researchers surveyed more than 200 elected representatives from 79 local councils and learned 56% of women councillors who were unwilling to re-contest the next election experienced bullying and harassment during their time in office.

About half of that number of men who were surveyed in the study (27%) reported a similar experience.

Victorian Local Governance Association (VLGA) CEO Kathryn Arndt said the findings showed the need for resources and programs to support councillors “uphold the highest standards of civility and respect” in their work.

“The results of this research are disheartening – they also highlight the need for more robust and effective remedies when discourse breaks down,” Arndt said.

The paper was funded by an ARC linkage project between La Trobe University and Melbourne University, and also included contributors from ANU.

The association wants the state government to give more help to those councillors who play an essential role in delivering services and infrastructure to local communities. Gender parity among local councils was one step towards this goal, Arndt suggested, and the need for adequate support mechanisms and remedies.

“The VLGA is committed to encouraging women from a diverse range of backgrounds to stand for a spot on their local council and using the findings of this report to assist their retention once elected,” Arndt said.

The VLGA offers governance training, professional development programs and access to peer-support networks to current serving councillors but Arndt said more was needed to help these community leaders navigate and address “incivilities” in the course of their work.

“State government investment must continue for recognised programs which support women councillors specifically, such as the VLGA’s Local Women Leading Change program, as well as broader professional development programs which educate, support and equip all councillors with the tools they need to do their job safely,” she said.