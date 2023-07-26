Albanese compliance with senate production orders roughly half that of Morrison

The rate of compliance with senate production orders has declined in this parliament, according to a new paper by the Centre for Public Integrity.

The paper found the Albanese government had a compliance rate of 20.4% compared to the Morrison government’s 48.7%.

However, the period covered for Morrison was three years from 2019 to 2022, while the period for the Albanese is less than that (2022 to the present).

The Centre for Public Integrity added that 211 days of the Albanese government had 28 public interest immunity (PII) claims (or one claim every week), while 1014 days of the Morrison government had 47 PII claims (or one claim every three weeks).

“We have no way of knowing whether these PII claims are bogus, or whether the information really merits protection,” the centre said.

“Perhaps all the claims are valid, or perhaps they are not.

“Nevertheless, what emerges from this analysis is that the system of unilateral PII claims is not fit for purpose, and serves to undermine a core Australian constitutional tenet of responsible government.”

A senate production order, a power from both the constitution and legislation, allows for the Senate to order documents to be “laid on the table”.

“The power to require the production of information is one of the most significant powers available to a legislature to enable it to carry out its functions of scrutinising legislation and the performance of the executive arm of government,” the Parliament’s website stated.

Government can make a PII claim against producing the documents; reasons generally include damaging national security, disclosing cabinet disclosures, damaging commonwealth and states’ relations, prejudicing an ongoing investigation, disclosing confidential law enforcement information or sources, and damaging the commonwealth’s commercial relations.

Back in 1993-96, the production rate was 92%. The percentage has overall declined in the years between, albeit with some ups and downs.

In the paper, The Centre for Public Integrity called for an Independent Transparency Monitory within the Senate Standing Orders, based on models in NSW and Victoria.

The model in the paper is as stated below: