NSW Education staff to spend a week in schools as part of induction

The NSW Department of Education will require all new central office staff to work for a week in a local primary or high school as part of their induction process.

Around 10 central office staff will participate in what has been titled the School Experience Program, starting from the first day of Term 3.

The program aims to give public servants first-hand experience of working in a school, doing tasks like witnessing lesson planning and delivery, sitting in on classrooms, doing administrative tasks and observing staff meetings, playground duties and excursions.

The news comes as every senior executive in the department will work from schools this term (July 17 to September 22), with the department’s new secretary Murat Dizdar working from a school this week.

Dizdar, a former teacher and principal, said he was looking forward to seeing new staff “walking through school gates across the state”.

“It will send a powerful message to schools that we want to learn from you and we have your backs,” Dizdar said.

“As a former principal and teacher, working in schools for a week will feel like home for me, but I too can continue to learn from time on the ground.”

The NSW Teachers Federation has a policy that education secretaries should have teaching experience.

Dizdar’s predecessor, Georgina Harrisson, did not. Harrisson was stood down shortly after Labor won the election.

NSW education minister Prue Car visited public school Toongabbie East with the secretary earlier this week.

Today @nsweducation launched their School Experience Program! 🧑‍🏫💼 Senior executive and new central office staff will spend a week at a public school and learn first-hand how they can best support staff and students inside the school gates. pic.twitter.com/aDNLcPiszB — Prue Car MP (@pruecar) July 25, 2023



Car said it was “amazing to see [Dizdar] back in action in the classroom”.

“Teachers, principals and school staff are the heart of the NSW public education system and Department of Education staff will benefit from experiencing how they work within a contemporary school environment,” she said.

“The challenges of the school day, with its routines and its surprises, can only be properly understood by being there and things will have changed dramatically since our staff were at school themselves.”