Small minority have stewardship concerns, say PM&C and APSC

PM&C and APSC said only a small minority had concerns bout adding stewardship as an APS Value during its public consultation in a joint submission to the Public Service Act amendments.

Less than 5% had concerns during the consultation undertaken by the APS Reform Office, which occurred between March 24 and April 28, with 1500 respondents. Of those, 97.5% were APS employees.

The concerns included that stewardship was a difficult value to translate into action, some employees not being aware of APS Values in the first place, and “stewardship” was a role already embodied by secretaries and agency heads.

However, around 90% of respondents said they and their colleagues already acted like stewards.

Respondents commented acting like stewards involved providing frank and fearless advice, sharing information, good record-keeping, and supporting staff capability.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the jurisdiction with the highest number of results was the ACT (43.0%), followed by NSW (14.2%) and then Victoria (13.9%).

By classification level, EL1 and EL2 had the highest response rate at 46.1%.

The submission said the consultation results would inform the implementation planning, including updates to the APS commissioner’s directions.

PM&C and APSC added the APS Purpose Statement would be put to a public and APS staff vote later this year.

For that public consultation process, 4500 respondents participated between June 15 to June 28. The Deliberative Committee, made up of 40 APS employees, is working through the responses to the eight options put forward before the vote.

PM&C and APSC have said there were “strong alignments” between the robodebt royal commission’s final report and the APS reform agenda.

“This provides a strengthened impetus for the implementation of the Government’s APS reform priorities announced in October last year and for the foundational reforms proposed in this Bill,” the submission stated.

“These priorities will remain paramount as the APS Reform Agenda continues to deliver reform through a sensible step process.”