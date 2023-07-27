Julie Bishop’s method for getting the most out of APS in cabinet

Former foreign minister and Liberal MP Julie Bishop reflects that her experience of the public service was with professionals who had a good appetite for robust conversations with the government.

Responding to a question from The Mandarin at the National Press Club, Bishop noted that during her time in office, her staffers developed a rapport with senior bureaucrats where a culture of open debate was welcome.

In this way, she said policy options and ideas could be tested and challenged, leading to better outcomes.

“I had advisers who would test and probe and challenge the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and, after a while, they came to expect it. And, I think, relish it because there would be a contest of ideas,” Bishop said.

“I always found that our public service was open to being questioned, to being probed.”

The ANU chancellor made her remarks on Wednesday. Her NPC address about megatrends in a rapidly changing environment was delivered for the 2023 ‘Australia and the world’ lecture.

Bishop was the first woman to serve as Australia’s foreign minister from 2013-18, deputy leader of the Liberal Party, and has even had a Barbie made in her likeness in honour of her example as a political role model. In 2021 she was named a Kissinger Fellow.

In Bishop’s time as a senior minister of cabinet, the Coalition government was concocting the illegal robodebt scheme.

The punitive automated debt-collecting scheme was recently subject to a royal commission whose findings identified frank and fearless advice from the public service to ministers as sorely lacking.

Some choice words commissioner Catherine Holmes used to describe the shameful episode in public administration, which was so anti-welfare in nature that it caused significant distress to vulnerable people some of whom died by suicide, included: “things that can go wrong through venality, incompetence, cowardice; ill-conceived, embryonic idea rushed to the cabinet; and no regard for sheer unreasonableness”.

Referrals for investigation and other sanctions processes are still underway for some of the most culpable political and public service actors in the robodebt scandal.

Bishop said that during her time as a cabinet portfolio minister, her office never accepted what the department suggested without some process of questioning.

A particular framework she used to navigate cabinet and proposals from the APS was based on the academic work of Stanford University scholar Professor Thomas Sowell, which asked three things.

“Before you make a decision on an issue, ask yourself three questions:

Compared to what? The public service are giving you a decision to make – what else could we do? Are there other options? Robodebt might be a case in point. What else could we do to achieve this outcome? At what cost? And I don’t just mean at what financial cost – although you’d be surprised the number of times the public service didn’t provide the actual cost – but at what cost [including] personal, reputational, political? Who is winning? Who is losing? What’s the evidence? What’s the hard evidence you’re relying upon that gives you some sense of comfort or certainty that you’ll get the outcome that you’re seeking? And if there is no evidence in the brief or the public service can’t come up with the evidence, then you’re taking a risk but make sure it’s a calculated risk.”

The former foreign minister said she believed the more a department was challenged by a minister’s office, the better the responses to questions became, and more effort was forthcoming.

By the end of her 20-year political career, Bishop said she had added her own fourth question to Sowell’s framework, and would often ask herself ‘what could possibly go wrong?’.

“I found that to be the most useful question I could ask in cabinet,” Bishop said.

“I can’t give you any more information about robodebt other than what’s already in the public arena – but a fiercely independent public service that is used to being challenged, in fact relishes being challenged, is what Australians should be demanding and should expect,” she said.

Among the audience for Bishop’s address included finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson and education secretary Tony Cook.

The four significant megatrends likely to disrupt the future explored in Bishop’s speech included technological advancements and the fourth industrial revolution, the shifting relative power in a geostrategic and military sense, the backlash against globalisation, and climate change.

“Megatrends are in the eye of the beholder – for there’s no universal agreement about what should be classified as a megatrend. There are some think tanks that list about 12; CSIRO’s report last year ‘Our future world’ listed seven megatrends,” Bishop said.

“There are, of course, more [than my top four] – health, demography, urbanisation, energy consumption – but I think four will do us for today.”

The ANU chancellor added that her particular Barbie was a foreign minister doll, which showed capable women could be anything they wanted. She said she got a real kick out of that fact.

“No, I haven’t seen the [Barbie] movie – in case you were wondering. But maybe I will, after Oppenheimer [a film about the life of the man who invented the atomic bomb] and after Mission: Impossible,” she said.

“I achieved all that I wanted to achieve in politics – it would be churlish of me to say that there was a glass ceiling. I became the minister for foreign affairs, which is without doubt the best job in politics.”