Shorten wants expert ‘kitchen cabinet’ to rehumanise Services Australia

The government agency that created robodebt could soon be overseen by an expert panel to ensure the policy wishes of its political masters are not accidentally crafted into inhuman, illegal and unethical mechanised programs where algorithms reign supreme over human decency.

That’s the dare-to-dream vision laid out by government services minister Bill Shorten to his own bureaucrats as a guardrail against a decade of the institutionalisation of punitive welfare measures by the previous government as a barrier to entry for social services.

The controversial idea was laid-out by Shorten in a pivotal speech, in which he said Services Australia’s staff needed to be able to identify “a crisis that is not making the news” as a core workforce capability.

In a clear shot across the bow of Services Australia’s senior management still waiting for a raft of robodebt-related sanctions to be meted out over coming weeks, Shorten made it plain his trust was earned by “those who respect the process but won’t remain blindly faithful to institutional arrogance to save their career”.

He specifically cited the example of Colleen Taylor, the Centrelink compliance officer who called out the brutality and moral malignancy of robodebt to her superiors despite the knowledge it would make her a target.

It was Taylor who wrote to then secretary Kathryn Campbell telling her of robodebt’s dysfunction and clearly harmful effects on vulnerable Centrelink clients, only to have her concerns buried and herself isolated to protect senior officers.

Describing Taylor as “a public servant whose compassion and integrity led her to put her job on the line because it was the right thing to do”, Shorten gave the clearest signal yet that the Albanese government is looking at whether the present machinery of government is part of a wider problem that allowed robodebt to be created in the first place.

“I want to discuss how siloed thinking between policy and implementation can act as a barrier to putting the user first,” Shorten told the Australian Financial Review’s Government Services Summit on Monday.

“Policy is important. We need big ideas. We need people to think about how to deliver a government’s agenda. But implementation is equally important or government simply doesn’t work.”

The government services minister then put the boot into the Howard-era construct of a bifurcated Department of Social Services dealing with so-called ‘Big-P Policy’ and a separated service delivery arm, initially set up as the Department of Human Services.

“Somewhere along the way, I worry that the intellectualism of policy development has been elevated to a position of superiority over the practicality of implementation,” Shorten said. He added there was “a need to embed ethical oversight in government services” and that “citizen-centric design is non-negotiable”.

Enter the dream team of agency advisory – not from a major consulting firm or policy-by-numbers house, but people who have lived and succeeded in service delivery that actually works and makes a difference.

Post-robodebt (and again the APS sanctions are yet to come), Shorten is clearly wary of the dud dreams of digital marketers who propel an on-trend borrowed meme, sell it in, and then quickly move onto the next transformative fashion, like a greatest hits covers band looking for new material.

Shorten wants the APS to start writing its own material.

“While we hear ‘digital first’ used a lot – and I understand its aspiration – we need to design the service first,” Shorten said.

He has a point. Robodebt’s primary mechanical failure was that it tried to transubstantiate social security payments – revenue outlays – into income through retrospectively applied savings.

A first-principles approach (and this was repeatedly borne out by social security law experts during the royal commission) would tell you that agencies responsible for distributing revenue should not be allowed to just reverse the flow of money at their own whim.

Indeed, again, as was borne out in the royal commission, if such monstrous savings could really be achieved, there had to be something pretty fundamentally wrong with how monies were being distributed in the first place, even before shifting the burden of proof back to the claimant.

Shorten wants real humans with critical thinking skills and accountability overseeing what Services Australia bowls up as alleged service innovation – an understandable sentiment given the size of the crater robodebt left that external assessors are still measuring.

“I’m drawn to the idea of a panel of experts advising my agency – a kitchen cabinet,” Shorten said.

(Perhaps having forgotten his appearance on the ABC political cookery show of the same name, where he was quizzed about US intelligence assessments referring to his dress code as “rumpled”.)

“Its members could contribute to setting standards for the design and implementation of government services and determine the goals for the community and the economy.

“Once those high-level goals are determined, we should then decide what can be done via digital channels… How can we ensure a face-to-face and/or telephony delivery leaves no one behind? How can they seamlessly join with other services, including state and private services?

“We need ethics, human-centred design, technical expertise, all contributing from the first phase – nurturing the good ideas through to excellent implementation.

“This council could have the mission I spoke of this time last year – to ensure our services are what the Australian public deserves, and that is nothing short of world-class.”

Cue the segue to the latest tech mania, artificial intelligence (which is not to say that tech isn’t genuinely disruptive) and Shorten can see a real need for acutely humanised humans – as opposed to systematised humans – guiding the execution of Labor’s vision service delivery.

“The need for this type of wisdom will gain particular prominence as we seek to harness AI. I would put it to you that AI is not going to kill jobs but it will change them. Absolute statements of ‘it’s terrible’ or ‘it’s fantastic’ are dangerous and unhelpful. But it is a Promethean moment.

“We need to have a proper conversation about the right time and place to apply it. The need for this type of wisdom will gain particular prominence as we seek to harness AI.

“When I addressed 160 leaders at the Services Australia SES forum in June, I put the proposition to the assembled leaders that government services can help rebuild trust in government.

“I reiterate that today.”

So who gets a seat at the kitchen cabinet table? Shorten dropped a few names in passing.

“We were very lucky to have Amit Singh on the myGov Audit panel,” Shorten said.

“Amit is globally recognised for his expertise in digital marketplaces, among other economic credentials, and earlier this year prepared a paper on what digitisation could mean for the Australian economy.”

Shorten noted Singh’s assertion that “digital reform could drive our nation’s next wave of economic expansion just as the national competition policy, regulatory and tax reform, and investments in physical and human capital did over the last 40 years” but also improve fairness in the process.

“If we pursue digital reform across the whole economy, it promises benefits for community inclusion and equality and our Budget bottom line,” Shorten said.

“As far as the myGov roadmap is concerned, the kitchen cabinet I spoke of earlier would be well placed to advise me and my agency on how we take it forward.”

Another notable mention was one Victor Dominello, previously the NSW customer services and digital minister. Scott Morrison lifted the Service NSW branding for Services Australia.

“I like to think that we can follow the Greek and Ukrainian lead and capitalise on the vast experience of someone like Victor Dominello, who is here today, and who led Service NSW to become the pinnacle of government customer service,” Shorten said, deliberately underselling the achievements of his political and jurisdictional rival now at a loose end.

“For those of you who favour the idea of agile project management, the kitchen cabinet could also manage the backlog and ensure those initiatives that are in the near future of the delivery road map have been thoroughly considered, in all ways,” Shorten said.

Two likely kitchen cabinet chefs accounted for, who knows how many others to go.

But at least Shorten has set out as he means to continue; and government services has a minister with more on their mind than the next rung on the ministerial ladder.