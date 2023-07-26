APSC to appoint special disciplinarian for robodebt violations

The Australian Public Service Commission is close to appointing a punisher-in-chief to mete out disciplinary sanctions against public servants found to have violated the bureaucracy’s binding code of conduct in adverse findings made by the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

The APSC has confirmed to The Mandarin that the APSC will make a separate appointment to former APS commissioner Stephen Sedgwick to process sanctions against public servants adversely named by the royal commission and subsequently found to have breached the APS Code of Conduct.

It now appears there are two parallel processes running, one broadly equivalent to a determination of wrongdoing under the APS Code of Conduct, and a second determining appropriate sanctions against those found to be in violation.

The Mandarin put questions to the APSC as to whether Dr Vivienne Thom, the former inspector general of intelligence and security, has or will be been retained by APSC to investigate violations of the APS Code of Conduct.

“We have one independent reviewer, Mr Sedgwick, and in time will also need to appoint a separate sanctions adviser when Mr Sedgwick’s inquiries are complete and in the event that Mr Sedgwick finds that a breach has occurred and sanctions should be considered,” the APSC said.

“A sanctions adviser will be appointed soon.”

In February, the government appointed Thom to lead its bipartisan parliamentary leadership taskforce. Thom has more than 30 years of public service experience.

The revelation of the appointment of a separate sanctions adviser is significant because it separates the duties of making an adverse determination against an individual from the proposed or real punitive action taken against them.

This could logically mean that there are two mechanisms to contest the actions of the Commonwealth, roughly meaning one being the verdict and the other the severity of the sentence, with the first clearly impacting the latter.

The second avenue clearly gives some room for interpretation in the wake of the first, especially in terms of acknowledgement and contrition.

It should be stressed that this is a civil and administrative disciplinary process, with the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme having already made referrals to the Australian Federal Police regarding potential criminal conduct and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

“The AFP received a report of crime from the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme. No further comment will be made at this time,” the AFP told The Mandarin.