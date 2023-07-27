Easing contractor dependence in Defence will be difficult, secretary says

Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has shared his take on the government’s ambition to wind back the APS’ over-reliance on contractors, describing the mission to transform a system decades in the making as “challenging”.

Moriarty told an audience in Canberra that the essential contribution of contractors to the work of the Defence portfolio had become business as usual over decades. While the time to rebalance the number of contractors to internal staff had well and truly arrived, he noted this would take time to resolve.

“I think the immediate impact for a department like Defence will be difficult. It’s a challenge,” the secretary said.

“It’s very appropriate that the government’s tackling this debate because it has gone too far. In some areas of my department, we have the public servants and military officers – so public officials – way outnumbered by our private sector partners.

“I really feel that there are some core areas where it should only be public officials that are conducting that work.”

Moriarty made his comments at an IPAA ACT event for future APS leaders this month.

It would always be the case that the highly technical work in Defence would require what Moriarty referred to as a “blended workforce”. But the department head said his job as an APS leader was to ensure decisions about outsourcing working were made at a central level, so that there was more consistent discretion across his organisation about when to engage private consultants or contractors.

“Our private sector partners are vital to that work. But giving policy advice, giving capability advice, probity, all of those issues – I think, really, it’s essential that that work be done by public officials,” Moriarty said.

“I’ve got a target [to reduce contractor reliance] and I am going to meet that target. The only way I can be confident of that is to try and centralise [the decision-making].

Moriarty also suggested that future Defence contracts for external work would be overhauled. The secretary said he was considering adding a standard clause stipulating that all private sector work for government signed off by his department would be capability transfer.

“So the contract [would] say ‘you must train’. By making that a part of the contract so you’re not just maintaining a particular asset, or providing project management skills – but but make it contractually obligated that they develop public servants or public officials to do the same work,” Moriarty said.

“That is hard because that’s a significant contractual change, which may well – probably – have a cost associated with it. If I need to grow public service competence and capacity, contractual mechanisms, I think have to be part of that plan.”