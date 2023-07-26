Utopia S5 E8 recap: NBA’s ESG FOMO, SMH

Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Utopia, “Wide Awoke”.

This episode had Toby clashing over ESG, Nat and Ash chasing down an errant document and protestors whose message is unclear.

The episode opens with NBA CEO Tony on Q+A: he’s being outperformed by someone pontificating on the merits of ESG (environmental, social and governance).

Panellist Bettina describes ESG as “pursuing a set of standards that puts impact and global stewardship ahead of any relentless pursuit of profits of power”.

A cheer from the bureaucrats! Go stewardship!

When government liaison Jim and PR guru Rhonda get a whiff the NBA is somehow “falling behind” on ESG, they snap into action.

Never mind that it’s not really applicable to the public service, and never mind that Tony actually wants to do his job by working on the National Highway Duplication Program (NHDP for short – a lot of initialisms in this one).

Jim tasks COO Nat with helping to work out whether the government owns the name the Snowy River Hydro Scheme. They’re trying to sell it (again).

Nat and Ash spend the episode trying to track down documents using increasingly older technology.

Meanwhile, protestors have turned up at the NBA office, making security officer Brian extra vigilant.

It seems they’re here to protest about wind farms, but no one knows which ones. They also appear to be harmless retirees, so Brian may be slightly overdoing it.

Rhonda is back again to pester Tony about ESG – she has polling data to back up why it’s so damn important the NBA doesn’t “fall behind”.

Tony finally gives Jim a definition of what ESG actually means: “ESG is basically an exercise to assess your level of gender diversity, inclusivity, sustainability. It’s a comprehensive, time-consuming audit in order to rank your level of compliance.

“But even for corporations, it’s often a virtue-signalling public relations boondoggle. For us, a complete waste of time. Worse, it’s going to distract us from our real work.”

Meanwhile, Nat and Ash’s trip down the technological graveyard searching for one document leads to a fun new workplace screensaver.

Annoyingly officious Monique, someone Rhonda has brought in, has demanded the whole office do an ESG audit. This leads to concerns about a lack of protection for whistleblowers.

The national highway project Tony has been working on seems to Monique like a perfect vehicle for the ESG treatment.

Meanwhile, Rhonda gets in trouble with the police for jostling one of the protestors (we still don’t know why they are there).

At least the protestors have started bringing in homemade scones.

Monique and Rhonda sit in on a highway meeting, which quickly goes pear-shaped.

Tony lays it all out: the team has completed environmental impact studies, dealt with a bunch of regulations – including anti-discrimination legislation – and complied with union demands.

Monique senses a certain tone in Tony’s voice. She suggests a female head would be “less aggressive” (tbh, I thought the episode might end with Tony resigning and Nat made CEO. Spoiler: it does not.)

The minister arrives for a briefing on the NHDP. The house is in order. A small hiccup: the minister wants to make sure the program is ESG compliant.

Can’t escape the initialisms, it seems. The minister’s worried about “falling behind”.

Nat and Ash are playing ping pong with the protestors before they finally discover who owns the Snowy Hydro name, thanks to the microfiche reader at the museum (yes, microfiche). Snowy Hydro has been owned by the government all along.

We also find out the protestors are fighting against a windfarm on the south coast … a project run by the state government.

They’re at the wrong building; they should be across the street.

