Redback fangs across the line to win $7bn Infantry Fighting Vehicle deal for Korean giant Hanwha

A last-ditch khaki diplomacy mission by Germany to drive home the export potential of Rheinmetall’s established Queensland factory has failed to secure a pivotal Army contract, with Korean manufacturer Hanwha to supply 129 infantry fighting vehicles.

Officially announcing the deal, which is worth up to $7 billion, defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the government had “decided that the new vehicles will be built in Australia at Hanwha’s facilities in the Geelong region”.

It is understood that because the Hanwha factory is in Richard Marles’ electorate of Corio, the defence minister recused himself from the decision-making process.

The deal is a major win for the Korean manufacturer, which is part of the massive Hanwha Corporation chaebol formed in the middle of the last century as the Korea Explosive Co. It has about 50,000 employees.

The new Land 400 buggies, dubbed Redback and customised with heavy armour, weigh in at 42 tons, run a 1000-horsepower Rolls Royce (mtu) eight-cylinder diesel, can squeeze in 11 people (including three crew) and sport a Northrop Grumman Mk44 Bushmaster II 30 mm chain gun on the turret. The gun operator gets to stay under armour with local firm Electro Optic Systems’ R400S-MK2 remote weapon system.

The public selection and naming of Hanwha in the middle of Exercise Talisman Sabre sends a strong signal in the Asian region that Australia is prepared to buy fighting hardware from its regional allies, thereby fortifying their own production capabilities and economies, rather than just giving business to AUKUS and NATO partners.

Korea is renowned globally for its heavy manufacturing capabilities at scale, exporting ships, trains and a huge range of vehicles as well as being a major global player in energy and industrial plant, equipment and systems.

The Republic of Korea is Australia’s third largest export customer (after China and Japan), with the value of purchasing hitting $48.7 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year through sales of iron, coal and gas. Australian imports from Korea were almost $20 billion for the same period.

While the deal with Hanwha to purchase its Redback infantry fighting vehicle is a major win for the firm, the order was aggressively pruned back by Labor from the initial plan to buy 450 vehicles.

There is no contest that fast, protected mobility and fighting vehicles are a vital asset in land-based warfare; the issue Defence planners have is that Australia is a very large sovereign island continent. This makes stand-off weapons a more potent response to potential aggressors.

Aside from the regional angle, there is bound to be ongoing conjecture as the whether the persisting Russian invasion of Ukraine will continue to consume considerable resources from European and UK suppliers, with the Rheinmetall Boxers Australia is making for Germany partly backfilling older machines sent to the front.

According to Defence, the Hanwha Redbacks will replace the M113 armoured personnel carriers that entered service in 1964.

Conroy’s statement said “the government is accelerating this acquisition so that the first vehicle will be delivered in early 2027, two years earlier than the former government had planned” and that “the final vehicle will be delivered by late 2028″.

That may well be the case but the numbers have also been drastically cut, with Conroy defending the reallocation of resources.

“Significantly, the infantry fighting vehicles will be delivered at around the same time as the new HIMARS missile systems and Army Landing Craft – reflecting the Defence Strategic Review’s call for Army to be transformed for littoral manoeuvre operations from Australia,” the defence industry minister said.

“The acquisition also reflects the Defence Strategic Review’s assessment that 129 infantry fighting vehicles are the appropriate number for Australia’s future strategic environment.”

“Our decision to build the Redback infantry fighting vehicles in Australia will support up to 600 direct jobs and more than 1,000 jobs in the Australian industry supply chain, Conroy said.

“I would like to thank both Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia for their highly professional participation in the extensive and thorough process of selecting Australia’s new infantry fighting vehicle.”