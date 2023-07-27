Movers & Shakers: Woolcott’s ANZSOG chair replacement named

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Anthony McGregor was promoted to head of division, technology investment taskforce at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

At the Office of the eSafety Commissioner, Toby Dagg was appointed general manager, regulatory operations group.

Band 1

At the Australian Submarine Agency, Phoebe Greentree was promoted to assistant secretary policy, engagements and agreements.

Coming from the Department of Health and Aged Care, Louise Wallensky was appointed general manager, communications at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

At the same department, Stewart McGill was appointed general manager, chief information office division.

At the Director of Public Prosecutions, Paul Roolker was promoted to chief information officer based out of Hobart.

Two people were appointed assistant commissioner, inquiry and research, at the Productivity Commission: Miriam Veisman-Apter in Melbourne and Jared Dent in Canberra.

In Defence, Kathleen Leane was promoted to a role in the security and estate group.

Michael Kachel was appointed an assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

At the National Indigenous Australians Agency, Priya Powell was promoted to branch manager.

Catherine Losik was promoted to assistant commissioner, service delivery support and improvement, at the Australian Taxation Office.

Kathryn Campbell resigns

The biggest public service move this week was Kathryn Campbell’s resignation from her AUKUS adviser role in Defence.

Formerly secretary of the Department of Human Services, Campbell was highly criticised in the robodebt royal commission’s final report.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

ANZSOG chair

WA public sector commissioner Sharyn O’Neill was named chair of ANZSOG.

The appointment made O’Neill the first Western Australian to chair the board.

ANZSOG dean and CEO Adam Fennessy said O’Neill had a “strong track record in public administration”.

“I know Sharyn is focused on strengthening the WA public sector to better serve the community, with a major reform agenda that focuses on leadership, talent, diversity, data, workforce, integrity and capability.”

O’Neill replaced former APS commissioner Peter Woolcott as chair.

Victorian emergency management commissioner

Rick Nugent will become the new Victorian emergency management commissioner, starting his five-year term on September 11.

With a 35-year career with Victoria Police, most recently as deputy commissioner, he said he looked forward to the role.

Nugent is replacing Andrew Crisp, who will finish up on August 4.

High Speed Rail Authority CEO

The hunt is underway for the permanent CEO of the High Speed Rail Authority.

The CEO will be found using a merit-based process, with infrastructure minister Catherine King saying advertising for the role was an important step.

“We are on the lookout for an accomplished and respected leader, with the experience and expertise in managing large and complex transport infrastructure operations to progress high-speed rail,” King said.

ACT Supreme Court judge

Louise Taylor was named the first Aboriginal resident judge of the ACT Supreme Court.

Taylor has been serving on the ACT Magistrates Court since 2018 and was previously deputy CEO of ACT Legal Aid.

Chief justice Lucy McCallum said: “I have no doubt that Louise’s dedication to upholding the rule of law, combined with her invaluable experience, will contribute to the continued delivery of justice in our community”.

ACIAR chief executive officer

Wendy Umberger was named the new CEO of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), replacing Andrew Campbell.

Currently president of Australia’s Policy Advisory Council and an independent director of Grain Producers South Australia, Umberger established and led the Centre for Global Food and Resources at the University of Adelaide.

Umberger will start her five-year term on August 14.

Productivity Commission chair

The replacement for Michael Brennan has been named, with Chris Barrett appointed chair of the Productivity Commission.

Barrett is an experienced public servant, including as deputy secretary of the economics division of the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

ACMA board

Three people joined the board of the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

They were former Copyright Agency CEO Adam Suckling, Google government affairs senior manager Samantha Yorke and Rio Tinto head of privacy Carolyn Lidgerwood.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland said she was confident the trio would “help support the ACMA as it confronts complex emerging challenges across telecommunications, broadcasting and online content”.

James Cameron and Anita Jacoby have left the ACMA board. Both were thanked for their efforts.

Victoria Legal Aid board member

Andrew Jackomos was appointed to the board of Victoria Legal Aid as its inaugural First Nations member.

Jackomos is a Yorta Yorta and Gundidtjmara man from north-central and south-west Victoria respectively, with Greek heritage as well.

He is a principal adviser, Koori policies and strategies, with Courts Services Victoria, having previously held roles like director, First Peoples engagement with the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and special adviser, Aboriginal self-determination with the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Victorian Multicultural Commission chair

Vivienne Nguyen was reappointed chair of the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

A Vietnamese-Australian, Nguyen said it was a great honour to serve the people of Victoria.

“I’m proud to be part of the Victorian Multicultural Commission over the past four years and to have worked alongside the community and government during the pandemic. I look forward to continuing our partnership in advocating for greater access and representation,” Nguyen said.

Screen Australia board

Two people joined the board of Screen Australia: former SBS CEO Michael Ebeid and Australian actor and speaker Pallavi Sharda.

Arts minister Tony Burke said they had played “significant roles” in making sure screen content reflected modern Australia.

“More and more our screen content is looking like modern Australia. It’s probably the platform where Australians have the best opportunity to see themselves and know each other,” Burke said.

AIMS Council member

Patricia Kelly has joined the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) Council.

Kelly is an experienced public servant, having previously worked at director general of IP Australia for five years before leaving the public sector in 2018.

AIMS Council chair Dr Beth Woods said Kelly brought strong governance experience to the position.

“Her knowledge and perspectives will be a valuable addition to the council, enhancing its capacity to guide AIMS through a period of considerable growth and strategic change,” Woods said.

NSW Anti-Slavery advisory panel

Twenty people were appointed to the inaugural advisory panel for the NSW Anti-Slavery Commissioner.

The panel members are: