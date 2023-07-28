Five things we loved in Utopia’s season five

Here at The Mandarin, we’ve been enjoying the latest season of Utopia as cathartic, light entertainment during a period of, let’s face it, pretty dark days for the public service.

We’ve compiled our top five things from the fifth season of our favourite bureaucratic comedy, but we’re keen to hear what you thought about the latest season.

1. Beverley

Head of HR and series villain Beverley was a particular highlight this season, appearing in most episodes.

Mostly to vex NBA COO Nat.

Whether it was getting in the way of Nat’s blossoming romantic relationship with workplace training, foisting Nat with inappropriate hires, and coaching Nat through a culturally insensitive photo making waves online, Beverley was someone I loved to hate.

2. Yes, minister

The minister (and the one episode with the assistant minister) this season was great.

In particular, I enjoyed the episode he was barely in: when he iced out NBA CEO Tony because Tony dared to criticise his #Aussiewood.

There’s something oddly satisfying about seeing a politician acting like a toddler and getting (rightly) ridiculed for it.

3. The initialisms

The initialisms this season were great. (Side note: it’s not an acronym unless you say it like a word rather than saying each individual letter. For example, FBI is an initialism and POTUS is an acronym).

The NBA is the obvious one, but we also got the BBA (Better Building Australia), the acronym STARD (Stop, Think, Ask, Reject, Delete), and the NHDP (National Highway Duplication Program).

Feels accurate to the public service, where often it feels like a dictionary is necessary to understand exactly what everyone is saying.

4. Topical treatments

Two episodes touched on major news topics over the past year: last year’s cybersecurity hacks and the NBA hopping on TikTok.

The fifth episode of the season saw the NBA join TikTok as part of a recruitment effort, which obviously backfired. Clearly, the episode was filmed before every government banned the use of the social media app on work phones.

Meanwhile, the seventh episode featured a cybersecurity plotline, caused by new hire Abbey (more on her later). Last year, the high-profile Optus and Medibank data breaches sparked a government crackdown on corporations who fail to take adequate care of consumer data.

5. Girlboss Gen Z-ers

I really enjoyed both the work-shy Abbey (episode seven) and the overly ambitious Carla (episode four).

This might be a generational thing, but, as a fellow Gen Z-er, they did absolutely nothing wrong.

Carla and Abbey weren’t great fits for the NBA, either overqualified or underqualified for their roles.

Carla managed to fandangle her way into a job in the ministerial office while Abbey realised she would be way happier elsewhere and quit.

Both were sources of frustration for Nat, but who is happier at the end of the day?

Feel free to contact us at media@themandarin.com.au if you think we’ve missed an obvious standout moment.