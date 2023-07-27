Queensland Olympic and Paralympic athletes in a spin over funding

Queenslanders are kicking in $1.5 million to help the state’s athletes prepare for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics next year.

That donation – announced by the government earlier this week – will be evenly split between the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams.

There is also an Athlete Bonus Grant of $3,000 for every Queensland athlete selected to help with their preparation for the games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all Australians wished Australia’s athletes well for next year’s games, and that Queensland athletes are set to make history at the Olympics in 2024.

“There were no Queensland athletes at either 1900 or 1924 Paris Games so this is a historic occasion for our state and we want to make sure our athletes have all the support they need on the ground to reach their full potential,” Palaszczuk said.

“We have athletes like new world 10m platform diving gold medallist Cassiel Rousseau and 13-year-old Gold Coast XGames skateboard gold medallist Chloe Covell, who could be two of our big stars when Paris rolls around and when we get to Brisbane 2032.”

The premier said that there was support flowing to athletes through the Queensland Academy of Sport as well.

“The Queensland Academy of Sport is supporting 575 Queensland and Australian athletes through partnership programs with 20 sporting organisations and has already identified 170 talented young athletes through the YouFor2032 program who will receive expert support,” Palaszczuk said.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has welcomed the contribution from the Queensland government to the war chest that is set to help athletes prepare for next year’s games.

“This money – $750,000 – will go directly to funding the Australian Olympic Team’s campaign in Paris. The Australian Olympic team appeal will continue right through to Paris – and this donation is very much appreciated,” said AOC CEO Matt Carroll.

“We aim to give every athlete their best opportunity on their best day in Paris. To do that requires a high-performance environment in the Olympic Village and subsites with the best possible medical care, recovery spaces, gymnasium, physiotherapy and other essential services.”

Paralympics Australia president Jock O’Callaghan said the contribution from the Queensland government placed equal value on the performances of both the Olympic and Paralympic teams.