CPSU escalates demand to restore Commonwealth Employment Service

A full-court press within Labor to recreate the defunct Commonwealth Employment Service (CES) by the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) has chalked up another tactical win, with public service minister Katy Gallagher’s Australian Capital Territory branch voting up the proposal at its annual conference.

The win is a fillip for the public service union, now in the middle of trying to extract a 20% pay hike from Gallagher and friends through the Australian Public Service’s three-yearly enterprise bargaining process, in that it can be seen to be offering policy solutions rather than just rattling the can and working internal numbers.

The CPSU now intends to take the ‘Bring back the CES’ campaign to the ALP National Conference in August with the union saying the “ALP draft National Policy Platform, which goes to the ALP National Conference in August, has already picked up part of [our] proposal on mutual obligations”.

“The draft platform has significant amendments to the party’s stance on mutual obligations, including recognising the negative impacts of mutual obligations and committing to developing a revised approach,” the CPSU said.

The head and shoulders of the campaign are the dismantling of the policy and system of mutual obligation and compulsory activity that has long been loathed by employers because of the administrative impost it foists on them when jobseekers apply for any positions to meet activity quotas.

However, a recreation of the CES-proper would mean the government would be directly entering the employment services market as a provider, and potentially offering talent and a candidate pool to private employers far larger than the current assisted and supervised job-seeking services drawn from social security recipients.

“The establishment of a modern CES would rebuild capacity and capability within the APS. It would allow the Commonwealth to play a direct role in shaping labour market changes and responding to economic and policy challenges. And it would rewrite the relationship between the government and job seekers, which is hugely overdue,” CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly said.

“There is a growing choir of advocates and organisations speaking out about the failures of the current set up, and having this motion passed at the ALP Women’s conference, the Victorian and Queensland Labor Conferences and now at the ACT Labor Conference, shows that the momentum is also building in the Australian Labor Party.”

Employers, especially large ones, could well warm to the idea because it could potentially save them big money on recruiter fees if they were able to source labour at a lower cost from a larger centralised pool.

Prior to the Howard government’s prosecution of a mutual obligation welfare policy that included outsourcing compulsory job seeking assistance to non-government providers, the Commonwealth didn’t just have an employment service, it also operated its own labour pools that included construction services and information technology until the mid-to-late 1980s.

One of the benefits of the CES (at least for government) was that agencies were able to partly control and regulate demand for some labour types and skills so they did not compete against each other and drive up prices in the process.

This helped manage peaks and troughs and iron out cyclical demand distortions, at least in theory.

But there were also drawbacks in that constraining government employers to use only certain specified employment services constrained choice and access to talent. Many private employers also actively avoided the CES, especially in the 1980s and early 1990s when unemployment rates soared across Australia, peaking at 11% in 1993.

That scenario is vastly different to today when unemployment is sitting at 3.5%, a rate many regard as close to full employment.

Assuming the CES had access to a sizeable talent pool, it could theoretically undercut commercial recruiters, but it’s a very big if.

Commercial recruiters, who in the main derive their profits from employers and thus stay away from poorly compensated benefits-related job seeker management contracts, are playing a straight bat to the CPSU’s proposal.

The chief executive of the Recruitment, Consulting & Staffing Association (RCSA), Charles Cameron, told The Mandarin he did not see why the mutual obligation system could not be adjusted if the government believed it was punitive while still “maintaining the current sort of public private sector partnership arrangement.”

“It seems to me that, there is implicit in what the union is arguing, is that the only way in which a scheme can be favourable towards job seekers is for it to be delivered by the public sector,” Cameron said.

Cameron, who is also vice president of the World Employment Confederation, said the proposal went against the grain of trends in progressive countries like Sweden that were looking increasingly to including private sector providers to help deliver public employment services.

“It seems to be a bit on-trend at the moment, doesn’t it, the movement towards in-housing certain services that used to be provided by the government back in maybe the early ’80s,” Cameron said.

“Whether that’s going to be good for taxpayers and all concerned, we will find out.”