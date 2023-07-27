NSW to review if ‘good character’ evidence should be used in child sexual assault sentencing

The Department of Communities and Justice has been asked by the NSW government to kick off a review examining whether ‘good character evidence’ should be allowed to be considered by courts in sexual assault offences.

The review will propose reform options about whether ‘good character’ should be a mitigating factor in sentencing.

An extensive consultation process with victim-survivors, advocacy groups, and legal experts will be undertaken first, with an options paper to be made publicly available in August.

In a statement, NSW attorney-general Michael Daley said the process was designed to carefully consider the views of stakeholders and victim-survivors in particular.

“The NSW government is open to hearing the views of victim-survivors about how legislation impacts upon them, and we are committed to facilitating the best possible experience for victim-survivors in the criminal justice system,” Daley said.

“The NSW government aims to achieve a legal outcome that will provide long-term benefits to the community as a whole,” he added.

Currently, section 21A(5A) of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 stipulates that a person’s good character or lack of previous convictions should not be taken into account in sentencing for child sexual assault offences.

This rule only applies where a judge believes that the mitigating factor, like good character, helped the offender commit the crime.

In NSW, aggravating factors that a court will consider when sentencing an offender include the seriousness of the offence; the criminality of the offender; and the identity and vulnerability of the victim.

Child sexual offences relate to crimes committed when a victim is under 16 years of age.

Jodie Harrison, minister for the prevention of domestic and sexual violence, acknowledged the efforts of advocates who called for the criminal law to be reviewed.

“The NSW government looks forward to working closely with victim-survivors to improve their experience in the justice system, and hearing about the experiences of victim-survivors in the context of this important issue,” Harrison said.

According to officials, any planned legislative reforms will be finalised by November 2023.