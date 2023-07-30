Early loss of parent associated with different risk factors for girls and boys in later life

When a parent dies, all children suffer with strong links to poorer mental health and lower earnings in adult life. But a peer-reviewed study has found boys are more likely to experience greater cumulative disadvantage when they grow up.

Researchers used a large long-term study drawing on national registry data from Finland to determine identify ‘strong associations’ with the loss of a parent in early life (before children reached the age of 21) and lower life outcomes.

Based on the data of nearly 1 million Finns, some 65,797 children had lost a parent before the age of 21.

This was associated with greater odds of being hospitalised for mental health reasons than it was for people who lost a parent after the age of 30.

By reviewing medical and educational records, parental death certificates, sick leave periods, and tax returns, the study found girls and boys whose parents died prematurely fared worse in mental health and income levels once they reached the ages of 26-30.

“Men seemed to be more vulnerable than women. They were 70% more likely to be admitted to hospital; the equivalent figure for women was 52%,” a statement from the researchers said.

“Substance use disorders and intentional self-harm were the most common reasons for hospital admission. But this varied by gender.”

For both sexes, children who had lost a parent generally went on to have fewer years of schooling and lower annual earnings. The researchers also found these people experienced more periods of unemployment at the ages 26–30 for both sexes.

Statistically, girls who lost a mother in early life experienced the largest reduction in schooling years to their peers (by 4%).

“[Losing a parent prematurely] is negatively associated with children’s labour market outcomes (ie, employment and earnings) in adulthood, and these associations are quantitatively larger for males,” the paper said.

The estimated effects on pay and types of secure employment were most evident among boys who lost a father in early life. This group was found to experience a 16.5% reduction in annual pay, and have a 6% lower likelihood of regular work.

Among women, 11% had a reduction in annual earnings and 4% lower likelihood of regular work.

The researchers also found correlations between the kinds of hospital admissions of people who had lost a parent early in life depending on whether it was a mother or father who had died.

For example, boys who lost their mothers prematurely faced odds of 2.5 times greater than those aged 30 years+ for admission to hospital for intentional self-harm.

“Around 1 in 6 (15%; 145,673) people had lost a parent before the age of 31,” the researchers said.

“Less than 5% had experienced the death of their mother; nearly 12% had experienced the death of their father.

“Early parental death is strongly associated with a higher risk of children’s poor mental health in adulthood for both males and females, but the estimated odds ratios are usually quantitatively larger for males.”

The observational study was led by researchers from the University of Jyväskylä in Iceland and published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health on Wednesday.

Researchers noted that the analysis did not account for all “potentially influential factors” driving the outcomes spelled out in the data. Personality traits, for example, could play a role in the lives of these individuals.

What’s more, mild mental health issues were not considered by the study, and genetic and environmental factors in childhood were not accounted for.

“The key strengths of the study lie in the use of nationwide population data, comprehensive monitoring, and both secondary and primary care psychiatric health records,” the researchers said.