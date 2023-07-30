Gallagher says two ‘chunks’ of Jenkins left for government to implement

Minister for women Katy Gallagher has said there are two “big chunks” of implementations the government has left to resolve from the Jenkins report.

Speaking on a Women for Election Australia webinar, Gallagher said the government was working on enshrining the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service (PWSS) and the implementation of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission (IPSC).

The IPSC will be a complaint, investigation and enforcement mechanism.

“[The IPSC is] really going to be the body that looks at complaints about [the] conduct of politicians, which is tricky to legislate around and tricky to enforce, frankly,” Gallagher said.

“Because once you’re elected to the Parliament, the people of Australia had their say.

“So that’s going to be tricky. But it’s an important part of implementing Jenkins.”

Gallagher added there was an implementation tracker on the Parliament’s website to track the progress of implementing the recommendations.

According to the most recent update from June 27, the IPSC is expected to be set up this year, subject to legislation establishing it passing.

The minister for women added some recommendations were ongoing responsibilities, like the annual statement to Parliament.

Gallagher feels overwhelmed at times by her three portfolios: finance, public service, and women.

“The flip side of being overwhelmed and fearful is, well, let’s just grab this and see what we can make of it and there’ll be mistakes and all the rest of it, but there’s some really great things we can do if we get this right,” the senator said.

“The downside of having it is probably just workload and being torn a bit, feeling like you’re not giving each part of it as much as you should.

“But I think one year in with my office and I working out how we deal with that, and how we maximise the use of my time and delegate where we can, which I’m not particularly good at, because not only am I nosy, I’m also a control freak.”

Earlier this year, Patrick Gorman was made assistant minister for the public service, in addition to his role as assistant minister to the prime minister.

Gallagher continued to say she had a good team behind her, alongside support from the prime minster, cabinet and caucus.

“I’ve got enormous help across the public service,” Gallagher said.