Ethical AI in the classroom: National taskforce releases draft framework

The federal government is calling for submissions on an artificial intelligence (AI) framework in schools, following an agreement by state and territory education ministers to release the document for feedback.

Teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders are invited to share their views on the principles-based framework that outlines how AI should be used in education. The framework includes 22 principles unpinning six core elements: teaching and learning, human and social wellbeing, transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy and security.

In a statement, education minister Jason Clare said generative AI, like ChatGPT, came with opportunities, challenges and risks. This work would form wider regulation of AI that the government was considering, he added.

“AI is not going away,” Clare said.

“Like the calculator or the internet, we need to learn how to grapple with this new technology.”

Earlier this month Clare’s state and territory counterparts agreed a framework for the use of generative AI in classrooms was needed.

This led to the appointment of government representatives from all jurisdictions, the Australian Education Research Organisation (AERO), the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL), and Education Services Australia (ESA), who designed the draft framework.

The framework has been developed to ensure AI used in educational contexts will improve teaching and learning, student outcomes, and reduce the administrative burden of running schools. It has tried to capture issues such as interconnected privacy, security, and ethical risks.

“For students, [AI] can help to synthesise complex ideas, create personalised content, and provide targeted and instantaneous feedback,” the draft framework reads.

“For teachers, it can tailor instruction, simplify planning, and streamline administrative tasks.

“The growing accessibility and sophistication of generative AI tools provides opportunities to develop human-like generated text and rich multimedia content in a way that has not previously been possible.”

The NSW Department of Education will serve as the secretariat for the framework consultation process, and lead engagement with stakeholders. Submissions will be accepted until 16 August.

“We need to make sure students use AI for good and get the marks they deserve and don’t use it to cheat, while also ensuring their privacy is protected,” the minister said.

The framework also attempts to deal with the risk of algorithmic bias and errors in generative AI content; personal or confidential information being misused; and inappropriate uses of generative AI, such as using it to discriminate against individuals or groups, or to undermine the integrity of student assessments.