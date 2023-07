What happens next in the robodebt fallout will test APS code of conduct like never before

Public sector ethics and integrity specialist Howard Whitton believes codes of conduct are barely worth the paper they are written on unless they are properly enforced.

In the case of the APS, they will not substantially improve woeful management issues exposed by the royal commission if public servants are unable to understand or comply with legal obligations.

Back in 1999, Whitton made a submission to a parliamentary committee hearing about the APS code of conduct. He warned the document was meaningless in most of its provisions, and likely to be ineffective because no manager would pursue disciplinary action under the code if believed it was unlikely to succeed.