Services Australia’s structural shortcomings deliver Shorten the trigger for big-picture reforms

When Bill Shorten was promising a royal commission into robodebt as shadow minister for government services, he would have guessed it would dig out a few stinkers smelly enough to justify some serious housecleaning in his portfolio.

But it’s unlikely he was betting the evidence it unearthed would justify a machinery of government demolition if so desired.

Almost a month after the royal commission’s report was handed down to the kind of rolling media coverage that would usually be dedicated to a major disaster (which robodebt actually was), the broader public is still mesmerised by the fate that awaits several senior bureaucrats with adverse findings against them.