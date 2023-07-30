Dr Damian West PSM, ACT deputy director-general, industrial relations and workforce strategy, dead

Senior ACT public servant Dr Damian West PSM has died.

In an all-staff email confirming West’s passing, ACT head of service and director-general Kathy Leigh said West died last Monday “after a sudden illness”.

“As head of service, I’d like to acknowledge the sudden passing of Dr Damian West PSM on Monday after being diagnosed just on Friday with leukaemia,” Leigh told the ACT Legislative Assembly prior to tabling a statement citing his contributions to the ACT Public Service (ACTPS).

“Dr West would have been appearing at these hearings today and all of the witnesses here today worked closely with Dr West. Dr West was an exemplary colleague and friend,” Leigh said.

In her all-staff email, Leigh wrote: “Many of you will be aware of Damian in his current role as head of the Office of Industrial Relations and Workforce Strategy (formerly Workforce Capability and Governance, WCAG) and the whole of service messages he sent out about public sector workforce matters.

“Others will remember him in his previous roles at Services Australia, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, the Australian Public Service Commission and the Victorian Public Service Commission where he was Deputy Public Sector Commissioner 2015-2017.

“Since joining the ACTPS in 2020 Damian has been instrumental in shaping ACTPS culture and workforce practices with a strong focus on education, consultation and awareness raising. He had a leading role in supporting the ACTPS during COVID-19, including through the introduction and embedding of flexible work arrangements.

“He had the respect of ministers for his work on progressive enterprise bargaining and directors-general and colleagues for the advice and support he provided on complex industrial, WHS and employment matters. On a personal level, Damian was a friend to all – always positive, energetic and generous in attitude.”

Leigh said West’s “reach across the ACTPS was extensive and he will be greatly missed”.

“He had a genuine passion for making the ACTPS a nation-leading and safe place to work. His legacy is in the reforms he implemented and the individuals he inspired both within his immediate team and across the ACTPS,” Leigh said.

Prior to joining the ACTPS, West was general manager, business integrity, at Services Australia between 2018 and 2020 as listed by his LinkedIn profile.