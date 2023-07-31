IBAC investigation exposes corruption risks in City of Casey

Two councillors in the City of Casey accepted personal benefits from a property developer that flowed from making or influencing council decisions related of land, an investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission has found.

In an IBAC report on Operation Sandon, investigators found two councillors, Sam Aziz and Geoff Ablett, received payment and in-kind support as a result of their active promotion of the interests of developer John Woodman and his clients.

Declarations of conflicts of interest were not made by Aziz and Ablett on many occasions, IBAC found, but the investigation did not find any evidence that other councillors did not receive benefits for the promotion of the interests of the property developer.

Initial investigations associated with Operation Sandon began in 2017 when IBAC started looking at allegations of serious corrupt conduct concerning Aziz and they broadened in 2018 to further explore the conduct of Woodman and Ablett.

Four matters were at the centre of the investigation. Each matter needed the council’s involvement as a decision-maker.

Two of the matters into which IBAC took an interest also required the State Minister for Planning to make a decision.

These activities were a part of the reason the Victorian Government sacked the City of Casey’s council in 2020, with the ratepayers in that area needing to wait until next year to get a chance at electing a new council.

The corruption watchdog’s acting commissioner Stephen Farrow said that it was vital planning decisions that had an impact on the liveability in the State of Victoria were protected from corrupt activity.

“The planning amendments we looked at as part of this operation reached the desks of decision-makers in local and state government, without strategic reasons for their implementation,” Farrow said.

“The investigation demonstrated how ministers, members of Parliament, councillors, ministerial advisers, and electorate officers may be targeted by lobbyists, and how limitations in the current regulation of lobbyists present corruption vulnerabilities.”

There were 34 recommendations made in the report and IBAC has set a deadline for the Premier and an inter-departmental taskforce to take action on relevant recommendations by January 2025.

Associations representing local councils and public servants working in the local government sector responded to the Operation Sandon findings.

Local Government Professionals said that new laws must be considered to regulate aspects of behaviour in local councils following the report findings/

“Legislation relating to councillor conduct must be considered as part of a broader policy framework aimed at encouraging good governance, with opportunities and mandates for councillors to better understand what inappropriate conduct looks like and why it erodes the concept of good governance,” LGPro President Liana Thompson said.

“The conduct and professionalism of officers was not called into question by IBAC’s report. It is important to note, though, that if they were, there are mechanisms in place to readily police such behaviour of officers, but less so in the case of councillors.”