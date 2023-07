US Congress shapes as major stumbling block for AUKUS submarines

For the first pillar of the AUKUS security pact to have any meaning, SSNs – or nuclear-powered submarines – will have to find their way into the inventory of the Royal Australian Navy.

The phases for such an acquisition will include three Virginia Class (SSN-774) submarines from the US Navy, followed by a lengthier and more challenging construction phase of the SSN-AUKUS submarine, utilising US nuclear technology, British design and Australian shipbuilding.

While there are a number of hurdles for the agreement to cross – the transfer of treasured US technology, the identification of appropriate shipyard facilities in Australia, the education and skilling of personnel, and the need for a dedicated nuclear waste storage site – the issue of the submarines is proving increasingly difficult.