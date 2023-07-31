Services Australia call centres hit by industrial action as APS pay row escalates

The Community and Public Sector Union has significantly increased pressure on the government in its push for a 20% pay rise for members, hitting Services Australia’s already beleaguered call centres with a series of work bans for two weeks.

The bans are part of protected industrial action applied for earlier in the pay bargaining process and will result in staff supporting the action refusing to enter ‘Auxiliary Codes’ used to track call centre agent activity.

“Thousands of CPSU members have just taken part in more than 700 meetings across APS workplaces, unanimously voting to calls on the Albanese Labor Government to urgently improve the current pay offer,” the CPSU said in a statement.

“While it won’t impact customers seeking assistance from Services Australia, it will wreak havoc on the agency’s systems of staff monitoring.”

However, the selection of Services Australia’s call centres as the target of the CPSU’s fortnight of industrial action is unlikely to sit comfortably within Labor which is now trying to show the Albanese government’s improvements to the welfare system after the robodebt scandal that is still ongoing.

Queues and wait times at Services Australia’s call centres are a lightning rod for talkback radio, especially when human intervention is required to fix underperforming systems.

Last week government services minister Bill Shorten publicly junked the agency’s $200 million ‘Entitlements Calculation Engine’, a key component of the massive Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation project to modernise systems at Services Australia. It is unclear what the defective build will be replaced with, but what is known is that the legacy systems in place for decades will now need to be sweated even longer.

Services Australia is by far the biggest bastion of membership and support for the CPSU, but its selection as the target of work bans is awkward in that any major escalation that disrupts operations runs the risk of hitting welfare recipients, intentionally of otherwise.

In the scenario that call centre staff go out on strike, which is yet to eventuate, Services Australia would need to find labour to backfill call centre agents, a situation made more difficult by the recent scrapping of major call centre outsourcing contracts with Serco where around 600 staff lost their jobs.

Those mass sackings resulted in a stinging rebuke from the Australian Service Union that directly targeted both Shorten and Katy Gallagher, with Shorten forced to personally intervene to secure better termination conditions for laid-off staff.

The call centre sackings were officially part of a push to insource more permanent call centre staff within Services Australia, a move that if successful would potentially bolster CPSU ranks.

The union membership turf war, that so far has mainly played out in Victoria, is tactically problematic for the federal government because it opens the door to criticisms from its opponents that it is putting union and internal factional interests ahead of those of social security clients.

“For two weeks, staff in Services Australia will not enter prescribed codes that allow management to track the tasks individual employees are performing at any given time,” the CPSU said.

“The CPSU has assured the public that frontline services will not be impacted by the industrial action, and that it is only internal management systems that will be affected.”

The Mandarin is seeking comment from Services Australia and the minister for government services, Bill Shorten.