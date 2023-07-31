‘Unlimited number’ of full-day strikes to hit Services Australia in pay row

Services Australia and Centrelink are set to be hit by an “unlimited” series of rolling strikes of up to 24 hours each under the terms of protected industrial action lodged with the workplace umpire, the Fair Work Commission.

The terms of the protected action reveal the Community and Public Sector Union has sought and successfully obtained legal clearance for its members to walk out for entire days at a time, action substantially greater than CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly indicated her organisation was taking on Monday.

The CPSU’s protected action ballot documentation reveals there is a three-stage escalation process that has been put to members for endorsement, with “an unlimited number of stoppages of work for periods of between one hour and up to and including 24 hours” put as the last question for approval.

On Monday, the CPSU selectively revealed to the Canberra Times it was imposing work bans on so-called “auxiliary codes” used by Services Australia call centre staff, which the union claimed will not impact customer-facing call centre operations, the first public confirmation it was commencing industrial action.

“While it won’t impact customers seeking assistance from Services Australia, it will wreak havoc on the agency’s systems of staff monitoring,” the CPSU said in a subsequent statement.

But it is unclear whether the full escalation to day-long stoppages option will, or won’t, hit frontline services. In the main, the point of industrial action, which is the withdrawal of labour by workers, is to disrupt the operations or profitability of the organisation they are in dispute with.

Industrial law in Australia specifically allows for this, within boundaries.

Services Australia does not make a profit.

The nexus of the current industrial drama at Services Australia is a demand for a 20% pay rise for federal public servants by the CPSU that will also flow through to Senior Executive Service bureaucrats, despite their pay being benchmarked and set by the remuneration tribunal.

The demand is part of the triennial enterprise Australian Public Service bargaining process.

The Australian Public Service Commission has offered a 10.5% pay rise offer against the CPSU’s claim for 20%, which has been rejected, pretty much a set play.

The numbers of how CPSU members voted, or otherwise, tell their own story.

According to the union’s statistics there is near unanimous support for bans on “auxiliary codes” with the ballot coming in at 93%. That support dropped to 88% on the question of “unlimited stoppages of work for periods of between 1 hour and up to and including 24 hours”.

That looks huge, but the ballot documents reveal just 56.9% of CPSU members within Services Australia actually voted on the protected industrial action proposal, meaning it barely limped over the line of the necessary 50% majority needed for action to be approved.

The ballot numbers reveal of 9931 eligible voters in the industrial action ballot, 5677 participated. To put that number into context, Services Australia has a top-line headcount of around 35,000, meaning active voting comes from under 15% of the floor.

And despite running a campaign against public sector outsourcing, the CPSU – which is the public service union – outsourced its own industrial polling to a private division of Democratic Outcomes Pty Ltd dubbed CiVS (Confidential & Independent Voting & Surveys).

The outsourcing of the polling away from the Australian Electoral Commission, which has traditionally conducted industrial ballots, means that CPSU members will be slugged with the cost of running the ballot privately.

“If the Australian Electoral Commission holds the protected action ballot, the Australian Government pays for it,” the Fair Work Commission makes plain on its website under a section headed ‘Who pays for the ballot’.

“If the applicants for the order want to use another ballot agent, they must pay the full cost. This is the case for both complete and incomplete ballots.”

Services Australia spokesperson Hank Jongen said his agency had “prepared for this action and there will be no disruption to customer service or payments”.

“Staff will continue serving customers, answering calls and completing work as usual. APS bargaining matters are being led by the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC),” Jongen said. “Services Australia is regularly engaging with the APSC as bargaining progresses.”