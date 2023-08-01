Four tech industry ‘super-clusters’ in Australia, say CSIRO and Tech Council Australia

There are four Australian tech industry “super-clusters” in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra, according to a joint report by the national science agency CSIRO and the Tech Council of Australia.

Using ABS workforce data, “The geography of Australia’s digital industries” report determined the geographical concentrations of Australia’s technology workers. The neighbouring higher concentrated areas mark where the clusters were found in Australia.

An interactable CSIRO Tech Industry Map is available online, which visualises the findings.

The four super-clusters in the report are the Sydney arc (with 81 ASX-listed digital technology companies worth $52 billion), the Melbourne diamond (with 62 ASX-listed digital technology companies worth $203 billion), the Brisbane corridor (with 19 ASX-listed digital companies worth $13.29 billion), and the Canberra triangle (with two ASX-listed digital companies worth $60.14 million).