Four tech industry ‘super-clusters’ in Australia, say CSIRO and Tech Council Australia

There are four Australian tech industry “super-clusters” in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra, according to a joint report by the national science agency CSIRO and the Tech Council of Australia.
Using ABS workforce data, “The geography of Australia’s digital industries” report determined the geographical concentrations of Australia’s technology workers. The neighbouring higher concentrated areas mark where the clusters were found in Australia.
An interactable CSIRO Tech Industry Map is available online, which visualises the findings.
The four super-clusters in the report are the Sydney arc (with 81 ASX-listed digital technology companies worth $52 billion), the Melbourne diamond (with 62 ASX-listed digital technology companies worth $203 billion), the Brisbane corridor (with 19 ASX-listed digital companies worth $13.29 billion), and the Canberra triangle (with two ASX-listed digital companies worth $60.14 million).
Regarding the number of digital occupation workers, 20.1% of the national total were in the Sydney super-cluster (119,636 workers), 16% were in the Melbourne super-cluster (95,122 workers), 5.6% were in the Brisbane super-cluster (33,534 workers), and 3.3% in the Canberra super-cluster (19,362 workers).
Super-clusters weren’t the only type, with two other types identified: 60 greater capital city clusters and 36 regional niche clusters.
The report’s lead author, Dr Stefan Hajkowicz, said alongside the four super-clusters, there were “significant but smaller” regions in Perth, Hobart and Darwin.
“The report has also noted the rise of highly specialised clusters in regional areas; for example, we are seeing the rapid growth of the graphic design profession in coastal areas like Burleigh Heads,” CSIRO principal research Hajkowicz said.
“We’re not searching for Australia’s Silicon Valley, we have our own clusters with their own unique blend of technology specialisations, companies, and cultures.
“But we do see the same patterns of intense spatial clustering of technology industry occurring in places like California (USA), Cambridge (UK), Toulouse (France) and other places worldwide.”
CSIRO’s acting chief executive Kirsten Rose said the global experience has shown clusters grow, employ and innovate faster.
“We know comparatively little about this in Australia, but what this report tells us very clearly is that geography matters and understanding that geography can help us catalyse growth,” Rose said.
Rose is acting as CSIRO CEO until Doug Hilton takes over permanently on September 29.