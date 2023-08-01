Window closing on submissions for multi-government drought agreement

Those interested in helping to shape the National Drought Agreement (NDA) between federal, state and territory governments have until September 1 to comment on the current draft.

The agreement shapes up as key to effective drought management across the country.

“The proposed new NDA will continue in its current form as an agreement between governments,” according to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website.

“It will provide a framework to make sure that our drought preparedness, response and recovery efforts are coordinated and complementary.”

There are a series of changes proposed in the draft agreement, including the introduction of an acknowledgement to First Nations peoples in the first principle of the draft agreement.

“Parties respect and acknowledge First Nations peoples as the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia, and their continuing connection to land, sea and community,” the draft agreement reads.

“Parties acknowledge the need to partner with First Nations peoples and communities when developing and delivering drought policies and programs.”

The draft drought agreement also contains multiple amendments that place more emphasis on better coordination between the various levels of government when drought management measures intersect.

According to the draft agreement, the joint approach to drought policy has been in existence since the 1990s and has continued to evolve.

“Successive drought policies and intergovernmental agreements have increasingly emphasised long‑term preparedness, sustainability, resilience, and risk management,” the draft agreement says.

“While targeted at the impacts of drought, this support provides co-benefits for broader climate and disaster resilience and adaptation.”

The agreement also highlights the significant role the agricultural sector plays in drought management.

“The agricultural sector and rural communities have a shared responsibility to continue to build resilience to, and manage risks associated with, drought,” the agreement says.

“Government can make the transition easier by adopting coordinated and complementary drought policy and programs in line with the NDA.”

In 2021, the Productivity Commission called for Australia’s water reform framework to be modernised to recognise the importance of water in the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as well as meet future challenges such as the increased frequency and severity of drought.