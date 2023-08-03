Chalmers uses public interest immunity to stop senate viewing PwC documents

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has used public interest immunity to stop the senate from receiving documents exchanged between the Australian Taxation Office and the Australian Federal Police concerning the PwC consultation confidentiality breach.

Using public interest immunity means the senate will not see the documents the ATO sent to the AFP in 2018.

On June 20, the senate requested further information so it could better understand why the AFP did not pursue a more detailed investigation into the breach.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher had earlier indicated in correspondence with senate president Sue Lines that the request would not be completed until July 17.

Chalmers told Gallagher in a July 14 letter updating her on the status of the request that there were concerns about releasing documents to Parliament.

“Following consultations between the Treasury, the Australian Taxation Office and the Australian Federal Police about documents in scope, I am advised that return of the documents could prejudice the ongoing police investigation into PwC,” Chalmers said.

“As such, I claim public interest immunity in respect of all of the documents in scope.’

The AFP investigation Chalmers refers to began after a referral from Treasury. This referral came after the senate released 144 pages of emails on May 2 that contained evidence of confidential material being shared between partners in PwC in Australia and overseas.

Further evidence has also been received by the senate committee inquiring into undertakings agreed between PwC and the ATO.

A response to questions on notice from PwC to a NSW parliamentary inquiry noted that the ATO and the firm had come to a settlement on specific issues. The firm’s response did not detail the subject matter at the centre of the settlement it reached with the revenue authority.

The ATO sent a more detailed response on the agreement. It was referred to by PwC elsewhere by the senate as a part of a question on notice.

“The settlement related to a dispute between the ATO and PwC concerning penalties levied on PwC for making false and misleading statements in a response to a compulsory information gathering notice,” the ATO’s response to the senate question on notice says.

“The settlement did not relate to the breach of confidentiality matters investigated by the Tax Practitioners Board.”