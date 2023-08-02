Senate committee rejects bill stripping $375k pension from governors-general

A senate committee has advised against passing a bill that would create a power to exclude governors-general from their pension who have engaged in serious misconduct.

Greens senator David Shoebridge introduced the bill in light of former governor-general Dr Peter Hollingworth’s mishandling of abuse complaints within the Anglican church.

A recent ruling by the Anglican church’s complaints body Kooyoora found Hollingworth allowed two clergy members to remain in the church despite knowing they had sexually assaulted children. Hollingworth was not accused of abuse himself.

As a former governor-general, Hollingworth is entitled to a pension of $374,928 each year.

Shoebridge’s bill sought to exclude former governors-general from the pension if they had engaged in serious misconduct.

The Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee, in their report, acknowledged that abuse of a child is “the greatest of personal violations perpetrated against the most vulnerable in our community and that it is one of the most traumatic and potentially damaging experiences and can have lifelong adverse consequences”.

However, the committee found the bill did not have a “satisfactory mechanism” for testing misconduct allegations.

“Finally, the bill may be unconstitutional because it is a matter for the courts to determine whether someone is guilty of something, not the legislature,” the committee wrote.

“Further, unlike in the courts, the bill would not require procedural fairness to be afforded to a person who the minister or a House of Parliament considers to have committed ‘serious misconduct’.”

The committee found the risks of violating the constitution and principles of rule were too great.

“Such a decision would set a precedent that the Parliament should not make,” the report said.

The dissent by the Greens — and signed by Shoebridge — argued the bill had a process for determining serious misconduct, and if there were found to be serious misconduct, it would not amount to a criminal conduct. The finding would result in a governor-general’s pension removal.

Further, the dissent said the bill’s provisions were similar to those to remove judges accused of serious misconduct, and there was no constitutional mention of a governor-general’s payment after they leave office.

“It is frustrating to have to address this raft of unworthy arguments against the bill because they distract from the core issue at play here,” the dissent stated.

“Does the Parliament think that, regardless of the conduct of a former governor-general, they should continue to receive a hugely generous post office payment with no questions asked?

“If so, then the opponents of the bill should just say that and not hide behind the kind of rubbish arguments set out above.”