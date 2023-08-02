Bill broadening IBAC jurisdiction introduced to Victorian Parliament

A bill to broaden the jurisdiction of the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission has been introduced in the Victorian Parliament.

The bill seeks to amend the definition of corrupt conduct to ensure that it captures a broader range of activities that might not be indictable criminal or common-law offences.

Victorian Greens leader Dr Samantha Ratnam told the Legislative Council that the bill would allow IBAC to deal with a broader range of matters if the bill’s suggested amendments were passed into law.

“This would mean IBAC can identify, investigate and expose corrupt conduct of public officers that does not constitute a criminal offence – things such as serious breaches of codes of conduct of MPs and ministers, egregious pork-barrelling and the awarding of non-competitive tenders and appointments to public positions,” Ratnam said.

“The transitional arrangements in the bill provide that this broadened jurisdiction can be applied retrospectively to conduct that occurred before commencement, as well as allowing IBAC to re-examine matters that it has previously dismissed or referred to another agency.”

Ratnam said that the new bill would bring Victoria’s regime into alignment with other jurisdictions in the country, and this includes the National Anti-Corruption Commission that is able to look at non-criminal conduct under its remit.

“It does not matter whether the corruption involved is so-called ‘soft’ corruption or hard corruption, whether the corruption is coloured black and white or grey or whether it involved the committing of a criminal offence, such as a direct bribe, or something else,” she said.

“The policy costs of all forms of corruption are the same. It negatively impacts on the lives and livelihoods of Victorians, and it diminishes the trust in our leaders and institutions equally, whether it technically involves a criminal offence or not.”

Ratnam’s second reading speech comes just days after former IBAC commissioner Robert Redlich heavily criticised the Andrews government during a parliamentary committee hearing and on Melbourne radio for downplaying the findings of Operation Daintree, an investigation that found a union was awarded a $1.2 million government contract in 2018 without being put through a competitive tender.

Procurement rules at the time stated that all contracts above $1 million should be subject to competitive tender but the usual process was not followed and the union-affiliated body, the Health Education Federation, was not on the approved training register.

Redlich told Melbourne radio that Andrews’ attempt to downplay the findings of the report into Operation Daintree, as well as characterise it as educational, was disingenuous.

“There shouldn’t be a need to conceal and mislead as to the significance of findings when those failings are exposed,” Redlich said.

Ratnam told the Victorian upper house that the bill introduced by the Greens to beef up IBAC’s powers was not related to one person or one administration but about ensuring the IBAC is able to investigate corruption regardless of who is in power.

“Soft corruption is rife across the country and we could point to any number of politicians, political parties and jurisdictions over the last 40 years illustrating this point,” Ratnam said.

“But Victoria is, with the exception of South Australia, unique in that it has integrity laws that do not empower the anti-corruption agency to properly investigate and expose all forms of political corruption.

“Victoria must not have lower standards than the rest of the country when it comes to political integrity.”

The tabling of a bill to boost IBAC’s powers comes on the same day that NSW premier Chris Minns sacked his minister for skills and the Hunter region, Tim Crakanthorp, for a breach of the ministerial code of conduct for failing to declare private family holdings in the Hunter Region.

The premier said the issues concerned substantial property holdings in the Hunter region held by Crakanthorp’s family.

Minns has also referred the Crakanthorp situation to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.