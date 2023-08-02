The LinkedIn algorithm has changed. Here’s how to make the most of it

If you’re a LinkedIn fiend — and we know many of you are — you may have noticed a change in your post engagements recently. And that’s because, like many social media platforms before it, LinkedIn has changed its algorithm.

According to an email from LinkedIn, it recently asked users what they found most and least valuable on the platform. As per the findings, LinkedIn users in general aren’t big fans of humblebrags or personal updates from people that weren’t in their network.

Instead, people prefer posts that exhibit expertise in an area or that offer advice. They also want posts to help them feel more connected with people or pages they are already familiar with.

With that in mind, here are some tips from LinkedIn on how you can utilise the changes.

The LinkedIn algorithm wants you to share knowledge and insights

LinkedIn has confirmed that posts that share “knowledge and insights” are now a priority for the LinkedIn algorithm.

“Our goal is to make sure that every time a user comes across a post, they feel more productive, better informed, and better prepared to advance in their career,” LinkedIn said.

This means that posts are going to do better if they’re serving the reader in some way.

It also wants you to be an expert

Of course, it helps if you’re actually an expert in the field you’re posting about.

“The author of the post has authority to speak on that topic. We’re not only evaluating whether your post has value, but also whether you have the authority to speak about it,” LinkedIn said.

Don’t let this dissuade you. We often don’t realise that we’re experts in the areas we work in every day because it seems so normal to us.

If you’re just starting out on LinkedIn or looking to grow, think about your job and industry. What tips, insights and trends are you across — or could find out more about with some research.

Those are all things you could share to help like-minded users or even people looking to break into your industry. And doing so could help your growth because LinkedIn is actively looking at the interests and skills of users to see whether they will find a post helpful.

According to LinkedIn, this has resulted in a 40% uptick in viewed content from people and pages outside of user networks.

Write LinkedIn posts for the audience you want, not to go viral

One of the things that has made people incredibly successful on platforms such as TikTok is tapping into a specific niche.

And it looks like LinkedIn is doing the same thing. It is not focused on viral posts, but instead ensuring that the right people are seeing the right content for them.

You don’t have to be all things to all people, in fact, that can make it difficult for the LinkedIn algorithm to identify who it should be pushing your posts to.

Instead, speak to a specific audience and be consistent about that. Whether that’s in marketing, the startup space, or superannuation — tap into that niche market — there are communities there.

Have a unique perspective

If you want to stand out, it always helps to offer something a little different to everyone else.

“Share a side of the story that no one else has. We reward posts that provide opinion, advice or perspective,” LinkedIn said.

Is there a different way you can approach a trending topic? Do you have a unique insight that can add to the conversation?

Encourage conversation

Like most social media platforms, a lively comments section is going to help push your posts further.

“We’re looking to see that the post is driving meaningful comments from relevant users,” LinkedIn said.

Find ways to encourage conversations in your comments to help push your posts out to more people — calls to action, posing meaningful questions, asking other experts in the field to offer their own insights into a topic.

This article was published in SmartCompany.