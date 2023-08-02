Australian goats, sheep to get national digital identity system before citizens

When it comes to delivering digital identity credentials, there’s no kidding around in the state of New South Wales.

The Minns government has revealed sheep and goats will be issued with mandatory electronic identifiers well before ordinary citizens, as the states wait for Canberra to get its act together on a national scheme for humans.

As federal Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher and Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten attempt to prod the Department of Finance, Australian Taxation Office and Services Australia into having the long-awaited credential exchange running by mid-2024 (assuming the needed legislation passes), NSW is forging ahead with the $38 million Sheep and Goat eID Infrastructure Rebate Scheme.

Electronic and digital identifiers for sheep and goats might sound a little woolly-headed, but there are plenty of good reasons for bringing in the mandatory national tagging and scanning program and infrastructure rollout that will be compulsory from January 1, 2025.

The biggest is biosecurity and traceability for the national mob across borders and right from the farm gate to saleyards and then processors.

“The direct economic impact of an incursion of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to the NSW livestock sector is estimated to be $20 billion,” the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said in its explainer on why the scheme is being rolled out.

As biosecurity regulations and laws are pretty strict in terms of their powers of compulsion, state governments get to say how the identification and traceability is run and what equipment and standards get used, hence the rollout of rebates to the agricultural sector.

Digital identities for farm animals have actually been in development for years, with a central registry of beasts known as the National Livestock Identification System forming the basis of regulations since 2017 and attracting a fair chunk of cash from Canberra.

“The Federal Government announced $26.6 million in October 2022 to support the upgrades to the database to ensure optimal performance for the national implementation of sheep and goats eID, improve its ease of use by stakeholders, and ensure the systems remain fit for purpose into the future,” DPI said.

“The NSW Sheep and Goat Traceability Reference Group has been working with industry representatives from across the sheep and goat supply chain to identify any barriers that may impact the implementation and operation of eID, and to advise through consultation on practical and reasonable strategies to mitigate such barriers.”

Goats, like many animals, can be nasty pests when they become feral because they eat almost anything plant-based or herbaceous; for this reason they are increasingly used by farmers for non-chemical weed control.

Australia doesn’t produce (or eat) a lot of goat in terms of global numbers, but we export almost everything we farm, making Australia the world’s biggest exporter of goats, selling the bulk to the US in a meat market Meat and Livestock Australia reckons chalked up $242 million in sales 2021.

Those figures aren’t even a clip close to wool exports worth $3.6 billion or sheep meat sales that were worth $4.3 billion.

The NSW Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty, is shelling out the cash to get the eID scheme quickly adopted in the sheep and goat industries.

“Saleyards and processors can now apply for a rebate to help them transition to eID,” Moriarty said.

“Saleyards will receive a 100% rebate for eligible items such as eID readers, auto drafters, structural modifications, connectivity infrastructure, eID hardware, eID software purchase, installation and training as well as project planning and design consultants.”

Patrick Hutchinson, chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC), is glad meat producers aren’t being fleeced by another digital regulatory impost.

“The rebate will assist processors in being ready to scan eIDs,” Hutchinson said.

“The whole industry, along with the state and federal governments, must continue to work together to ensure the transition to sheep and farmed goat eID is smooth and harmonised across the jurisdictions.”

Shelling out money to stakeholders to spur adoption… now there’s an idea.