Movers & Shakers: Infrastructure Australia CEO made permanent

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Two public servants were made chief operating officers at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Teena Blewitt and Cathryn Pope.

Band 1

At the Department of Social Services, there were two appointments: Siobhan Campbell to branch manager, quality and safeguards policy, coming from the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, and Edwina Dohle to branch manager, commonwealth/state engagement, coming from the Department of Treasury.

Infrastructure Australia CEO

Adam Copp’s appointment as acting CEO of Infrastructure Australia has been made permanent.

Copp had been acting in the role since last August.

He was previously chief operating officer at the agency before acting as CEO and was director of stakeholder engagement at the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

Posting on his LinkedIn, Copp said he was “deeply passionate” about the agency, adding he was “thrilled” to be implementing the government’s Infrastructure Australia reform.

ATSB aviation commissioner

Former pilot Peter Wilson was named the new aviation commissioner at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

Wilson has experience in the aviation industry, including as Tigerair’s interim CEO and chief operating officer and Qantas’s chief pilot and chief operating officer.

Home Affairs review lead

Former head of ASIO and former Defence secretary Dennis Richardson will lead a review into Home Affairs’ immigration detention centres following allegations of bribery in the awarding of contracts.

WA Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation director general

Rebecca Brown was reappointed director general of the Western Australian Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation and chief executive officer of the West Australian Tourism Commission.

Brown’s reappointment runs for a five-year term, until September 2, 2028.

She spent 15 months acting as director general of the WA Department of the Premier and Cabinet during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which she was awarded a PSM.

Her previous roles include deputy director general at the WA Department of Health, where she oversaw robust reform of the department.

Victorian Curriculum Board chair

The new chair of the Victorian Curriculum Board is Diane Joseph, a former maths teacher.

Her three-year term started on August 1.

An experienced public servant, Joseph was previously general manager, innovation & next practice at the Victorian Department of Education and Training and director-general of the ACT Education and Training Directorate.

Meanwhile, acting chair Rob Fearnside was reappointed to a second three-year term as a board member.

ATO commissioner to step down

ATO commissioner Chris Jordan will not seek reappointment.

Energy Safe Victoria Commission chair

Monique Conheady was appointed commission chair of Energy Safe Victoria.

Her prior roles in the public sector include as chair of the Commercial Passenger Vehicles Victoria, commissioner at the Taxi Services Commission and chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Conheady was also formerly deputy chair of the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation board.

Conheady is a member of the Environmental Protection Authority governing board.

She started in the Energy Safe Victoria role on August 1.

AEMC panel reappointment

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre’s Craig Memery was reappointed to the Australian Energy Market Commission’s reliability panel.

Memery is the end-use customer representative on the panel.

A senior adviser of energy at PIAC, Memery’s new term started in July.

Payments System Board appointments

Dr Michelle Deaker and Professor Ross Buckley were appointed to the RBA’s Payments System Board for five-year terms.

Deaker is the managing partner of venture capital firm OneVentures, while Buckley is a UNSW professor specialising in fintech, regtech, central bank digital currencies and Consumer Data Right.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb was also reappointed to the board, marking her third term.