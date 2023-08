Coalition scandals the gift that keeps on giving, but time is of the essence

Few new federal governments have been able to ride the shortcomings of the previous lot for so long and with such success as has the Albanese government.

The former Coalition regime is the gift that keeps on giving. But the risk for Labor lies in messing up the remedies and becoming too bogged down in its enemy’s transgressions to find clear air.

There is a cornucopia of opportunities for this government to fix many endemic problems of public administration. Too many, really.