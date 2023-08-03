Services Australia in ombud hotseat over unlawful income apportionment

Services Australia and its predecessor, the Department of Human Services (DHS), were not apportioning income according to social security law since 2003, according to a commonwealth ombud investigation statement.

The agencies became aware of the issue in October 2020.

“The general instructions that DSS developed to guide how decision-makers should recalculate the approximately 100,000 actual and potential debts need further development,” commonwealth ombud Iain Anderson said.

Anderson said it is unknown how many other customers may have unlawful or inaccurate debts or underpayments.

Income apportioning is when a welfare recipient’s payment is adjusted based on their income. For example, a welfare recipient doing casual work would be paid fortnightly, affecting (including reducing) the Centrelink payment they receive.

It is not the same as robodebt, which used income averaging over a financial year.

“Based on our investigation, we were satisfied that – unlike the robodebt scheme, which was initiated and continued without legislative changes the agencies knew were required – the incorrect and unlawful use of income apportionment arose due to the agencies genuinely holding an incorrect understanding of relevant legislative provisions,” Anderson wrote.

Concerning income apportionment, the ombud found Services Australia (and DHS) had been spreading employment income over two or more Centrelink instalment periods when it was not permitted by law.

The ombud said Services Australia sought legal advice in October 2020 which it could have acted quicker on, as well as letting the ombud know about the issue.

On the latter, Anderson said Services Australia “fell short of our general expectations of Australian government agencies”.

Services Australia paused most debt reviews affected by income apportionment by the middle of 2021, but did not inform the ombud until January of this year.

“The office has unique visibility of systemic issues across the wider APS, and experience in monitoring what solutions work when agencies encounter administrative problems,” Anderson wrote.

“Engaging earlier with our office could also have enabled us to provide Services Australia and DSS with assistance and/or guidance to resolve this serious systemic issue more effectively and efficiently.”

One issue in terms of legality is there are different sets of legal advice Services Australia and the Department of Social Services (DSS), each with significant differences in views.

The ombud recommended the agencies ask the solicitor-general for an opinion, who declined.

The solicitor-general said the legal professionals should work it out between them. Discussions are ongoing between those professionals.

Another related ombud recommendation was to go through the Federal Court via the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), with DSS and Services Australia stating this avenue would take 24 months to implement and is not preferred. The agencies said they would nonetheless make relevant inquiries to the court and tribunal.

Services Australia and DSS accepted recommendations to develop a strategy in consultation with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP), provide documents to the CDPP, and decide responsibility on which agency is responsible for significant legal issues reporting.

The agencies partially accepted a recommendation to amend general instructions, saying they would clarify that a decision-maker’s discretion is not fettered.

In a joint statement, government services minister Bill Shorten and social services minister Amanda Rishworth said income apportionment had not been used since July 2021.

“Agencies have confirmed this has not happened under the Albanese Labor government’s watch. However, there may be potential debts or overpayments that remain unresolved,” the statement read.

“We agree with the ombudsman’s findings that this issue has taken too long to resolve and needs to be settled as quickly as possible.”

The report was in relation to the first of two ombud investigations.

The other ombud investigation is ongoing, looking at the “administration of income apportionment decisions, communication with customers, and handling of complaints, internal reviews and AAT or Federal Court appeals”.