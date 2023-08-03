New robodebt reviewer called into APSC to clean out tarred public servants

The cleanout of public servants tarred by adverse findings from the robodebt royal commission has started in earnest.

The Australian Public Service Commission has revealed it has received 16 referrals to its centralised Code of Conduct investigative unit that will mete out sanctions once the disciplinary process is complete.

It has also appointed Penny Shakespeare “as a supplementary reviewer to make inquiries into the conduct of former agency heads” in addition to Stephen Sedgwick, who made the independent reviewer run inquiries into alleged breaches of the APS Code of Conduct “by current and former APS employees”.

Shakespeare is listed on the government directory and org charts as a deputy secretary with the Department of Health in charge of health resourcing. However, the biography listed on the department’s transparency portal lists her as a former government industrial relations lawyer.

Shakespeare’s appointment comes after Vivienne Thom, a former inspector general of intelligence and security, did the rounds as a likely pick for a second reviewer but this failed to eventuate.

Still to be named is the APSC’s sanctions adviser revealed by The Mandarin to mete out penalties to robodebt’s transgressors.

“An independent sanctions adviser will be appointed, as required, to make recommendations to the relevant agency head, should any current APS employees be found to have breached the APS Code of Conduct,” the APSC said.

The identities of those having sanctions taken against them are unlikely to emerge in an official sense for some time. Requirements for procedural fairness and natural justice have been compounded by the creation of a sealed section by the royal commission, which includes recommended referrals for potential criminal prosecutions as well as to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Robodebt’s chief and former human services secretary Kathryn Campbell has already resigned from her $900,000-a-year post at Defence as an AUKUS adviser.

This said, the names concerned have been publicly aired throughout the commission, as well as in the robodebt royal commission report’s adverse findings, with Mandarin columnist and former public service commissioner Andrew Podger providing an analysis of those findings.

On Thursday evening, the Services Australia organisational chart and executive listings (issued on July 3) does not list the agency’s chief operating officer as Russel Egan or include previous chief counsel Annette Musolino, who was listed as chief operating officer. The Mandarin does not suggest findings have been made against either of them.

The APSC update indicates most of the initial decisions regarding the fate of those embroiled in robodebt, aside from the sealed section, have been made.

“Agency heads have considered the full range of actions available for effective and proportionate responses to the adverse commentary presented in the royal commission’s report,” the APSC said.

“In line with their legislated duties, agency heads have determined the most appropriate action to improve or change behaviour, including ongoing management of performance through counselling, training, mentoring or closer supervision for those employees not referred to the APS Code of Conduct processes.

“The Code of Conduct Taskforce in APSC has supported agency heads and their delegates as they have completed this process. Agency heads have made decisions regarding the employment arrangements for current APS employees who have been referred to the Code of Conduct process.”

That last line essentially means that it has been decided who will be booted from the public service, although the reality is many will have already resigned or gone to jobs outside the APS.

Those who have already walked away from the APS could expedite the conclusion of the Code of Conduct investigations from robodebt because essentially someone who has already resigned cannot be sacked.

This said, there are still powers to make findings of breaches against public servants who have left, and this could impact them working in government-facing roles because it is notifiable under procurement regulations.

The APSC is also giving itself a fair degree of latitude regarding how it determines its findings, in particular noting that it has a wide range of options.

“APS Code of Conduct inquiries are independent investigations,” the APSC said. “While the royal commission has provided notices and submissions to the commissioner, the Code of Conduct Taskforce in APSC is not confined to using only this information and may request or receive further information from individuals that are the subject of the investigation.

“Each referral will be considered in accordance with the Public Service Act 1999 and the Public Service Regulations 2023. Findings will be made on the balance of probabilities.”