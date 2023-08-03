Salesforce Australia CEO Pip Marlow announces departure

The chief executive of Salesforce’s Australian and ASEAN operations, Pip Marlow, will leave the global cloud software house after four years spearheading the vendor’s push into the government and public sector market as the company increasingly looks to acquisitions to fuel growth.

Hired from Suncorp in 2019 – where she led a major push into the bank adopting an API-based approach to rolling out services – it is understood Marlow will depart before September, with an official announcement regarding a replacement still to be made.

Salesforce has a solid presence across most governments and jurisdictions in Australia, with marquee accounts including Transport for New South Wales, Australia Post, ACT Government and Victoria’s Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions as well as a swag of other local governments.

As one of the first cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platforms to enter Australia and compete against incumbents Oracle and SAP more than a decade ago, the firm has since grown into one of the biggest enterprise and government software companies in the world.

Prior to doing a stint in banking, Marlow was well-known across government for heading up Microsoft’s local operations in Australia where she spent 21 years across different roles including running its public sector division.

However, Marlow’s ascendancy to the top job at Salesforce coincided both with the company’s rapid expansion, the naming rights to a new state of the art new CBD building in Sydney, and then the outbreak of COVID, which sent millions of office workers back to their homes.

Many major employers are now questioning whether employees can be attracted back to centralised offices.

Global credit ratings agency S&P on Thursday issued a note to clients headed “Global Bank Exposures To Commercial Property Are Top Of Worry List For Investors”.

A number of banks, including the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, have sought to forcibly return workers to central offices with varying results.

The CBA’s competitors, like ANZ have agreed to 16.5% wage rises as well as a right to flexible work that amounts to just 50% of worktime spent on premises, inclusive of a right to ‘switch off’ after hours.

A Salesforce spokesperson confirmed Marlow’s departure to The Mandarin.

“Pip joined Salesforce in 2019 and has led the team through significant growth while driving great success for our customers. We are grateful for the way she lived our values, empowered diverse teams and modelled our spirit of giving back. We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”