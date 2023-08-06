Tripartism is cool again, says DEWR secretary Natalie James

Natalie James thinks tripartism “is cool again”.

In a speech at the Ai Group’s PIR Conference 2023, the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) secretary said tripartism – collaborations between government, employers and unions – was essential for good public policy.

“Tripartism is not only a priority in the portfolios I’m responsible for as secretary — workplace relations, skills and employment,” James said.

“Engagement with experts and those people impacted by reforms is a priority for the government across the board — covering a wide range of social and economic policy.”

The secretary added tripartism was about “designing robust, fit for purpose, policy and programs”.

“And then, not just set and forget, but continuing to monitor and refine to make sure they are delivering for the labour market and the community,” James said.

Workplace relations minister Tony Burke, in a July speech, said the government’s workplace reform agenda was about “providing certainty, fairness and a level playing field for both business and workers”.

“It won’t be radical change, but it’s certainly trying to make sure that the current law works effectively,” Burke said at the time.

During her speech, James continued to say her department was working on providing opportunities for feedback on the government’s workplace relations reforms.

“We have and are still running an extensive program of consultation made up of the full range of engagements — from formal discussion papers and submissions to round tables to bilateral discussions on detailed policy proposals,” James said.

“We provide for confidentiality in these processes, for a few reasons. It enables us to share with you the government’s thinking while it is still shaping its approach. And you can provide honest, frank and commercially sensitive feedback.”

James added that substantial reform could only come about through genuine consultation.

“This doesn’t mean anyone is being asked to abandon their interests or positions,” she said.

“Representation of member views and concerns are at the core of organisations, like the Ai Group, raison d’être and that is understood.

“Similarly, we all understand that proposals that are clear government policy, and especially when they were election commitments, will be pursued by the government of the day.

“Fundamentals, core aspects, might not be up for argument, but the scope and approach can be honed based on better understanding impact and constructive engagement.”

