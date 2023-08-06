Governments need to better coordinate to address homelessness, says report

A lack of coordination between the levels of government has exacerbated problems around homelessness in NSW, according to a report.

The Rare, brief and non-recurring: A system wide approach to ending homelessness together report by Homelessness NSW said siloed policy responses were “doomed to fail”.

“There is also a breakdown in coordination related to power dynamics between funders, providers and people experiencing homelessness, and amongst providers themselves, which can undermine collaboration,” the report stated.

Acting CEO of Homelessness NSW Amy Hains said lack of housing affected more people in the state than ever before.

“A long-term failure to invest in adequate social and affordable housing, a tight rental market and sharp increase in the cost of living has put an increasing proportion of people just one rent rise away from homelessness,” Hains said.

“And when people can access support for homelessness, it’s often short-term. Homelessness services, which support more than 60,000 people each year, are also overwhelmed and underfunded, meaning that nearly half the people who are seeking help do not receive it.

“At the same time, people asking for help are often met with stigma, racism and not empowered to make decisions about their own lives.

“This is compounded by a lack of coordination across different levels of government to deliver housing and support services, which also lack the relevant data needed to use limited funding in the most effective way.”

Hains is acting as CEO, given the previous CEO, Trina Jones, has become NSW’s inaugural rental commissioner.

The report said current practices were disconnected and uncoordinated despite their interdependency.

“This includes social security payments, housing policy and lived experiences of homelessness,” the report said.

“Not taking a whole-of-system approach risks perpetuating a system that can’t scale what works in a nuanced, localised and coordinated way to achieve the impact required to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.”

Solutions proposed in the report included higher welfare payments, upgrading social housing and integrating policy to address the drivers of the situation.

For policymakers and regulators, the organisation called for a more outcomes-focused approach rather than a compliance one.

Hains stated homelessness was not “too big and thorny an issue to solve”.

“What works is large-scale and ongoing funding for social and affordable housing. We just need the political will,” Hains said.

