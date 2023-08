South Australian university merger shaping as another amalgamation disaster

Amalgamations of higher education institutions are problematic, often risky, and reliably consistent when it comes to poor returns.

Common consequences include crippling attrition, loss of quality and skilled labour, and diminished quality of service in terms of courses and workplace satisfaction. The literature on the subject is not sparkling on the merits of such moves.

In Australia, the tertiary sector is confronting, at the vigorous promptings of the South Australian government, a grand university amalgamation project. The merger in question: the University of South Australia (UniSA) and the University of Adelaide.