Tough new tax rules to help agencies share information

Law reforms ensuring authorities can share information to avoid a recurrence of the inaction of regulatory agencies in the PwC tax leaks scandal have been announced by the federal government.

The government has declared the regulatory regime applying to tax agents and tax services is “unfit for purpose”. Its proposed measures are designed to punish and deter misconduct by tax practitioners and their firms.

Changes to secrecy laws were announced as a part of a suite of measures designed to ensure that misconduct by tax practitioners and their firms is dealt with quickly.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones, finance minister Katy Gallagher and attorney-general Mark Dreyfus issued a statement on Sunday detailing the government’s response to the various problems that caused the delay in bringing PwC and former partner Peter Collins to account for the sharing of confidential information.

It is a joint statement that says that limitations on tax secrecy laws would be removed to ensure information related to a situation such as PwC’s breach of confidence can be shared between agencies.

This measure would address the problems that were addressed by the Australian Taxation Office during senate estimates about the restrictions the secrecy laws placed on them when it came to sharing information about the PwC confidentiality breach case.

A reform of secrecy laws would mean the ATO could give a broader range of information to the Australian Federal Police that might provide relevant evidence for a criminal investigation.

It was only until the release of 144 pages of emails on May 2 — information that was held by the Tax Practitioners Board as a part of its investigation into the PwC matter — that Treasury could refer the matter to the AFP to investigate the tax consultation confidentiality breach.

Further measures designed to increase the power of the regulators to deal with tax conduct include enabling both the ATO and the TPB to refer any relevant misconduct by registered tax professionals to their associations for disciplinary action, protection for whistleblowers when they provide evidence to the TPB of tax agent misconduct, and for the TPB to have up to 24 months to complete more complex investigations.

The tax agent regulator currently has a six-month limit to complete an investigation from when it decides to undertake a formal investigation.

The public can search a register on the TPB website to check if a tax professional is registered but the government wants the register to provide clearer information related to individual and corporate tax agent misconduct.

The government has also committed to expanding tax scheme promoter penalties and ensuring laws related to selling tax schemes are more easily applied to individuals and firms.

This crackdown on tax scheme promotions includes an increase in the maximum fine for an individual or firm from $7.8 million to $780 million.

“Tax agents and others who advise their clients to avoid Australia’s tax laws must be penalised,” the joint statement reads.

“The current tax promoter penalty laws have remained largely untouched since their creation in the 2000s and have only been applied six times.

“Bigger penalties will reduce incentives to use confidential government information to help clients avoid tax.”

The statement says the government believes the current regime is not fit for purpose and that it will seek to make a series of changes to strengthen the regulatory regime.

Areas that will be the subject of review include promoter penalty laws, emerging fraud and other threats to tax revenue, a review of the use of legal professional privilege and its role in frustrating investigations, and a thorough examination of the regulation of consulting, accounting and auditing firms to consider whether reforms are needed.

This latter topic is also being examined by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services. Its chair, senator Deborah O’Neill, said the government’s announcement shows unethical behaviour from the consulting sector will not be tolerated.

She said that the corporations and financial services committee inquiry into professional firms will build on the announced reforms.

“The terms of reference for the PJC’s inquiry address issues beyond tax misconduct,” O’Neill said.

“Our enquiry will make observations and recommendations to government to ensure that the large companies in question, many of which also play crucial roles in the audit and consulting sectors, operate in ways that ensure market integrity and meet community and business standards, in addition to meeting their obligations within the tax sector.”

READ MORE:

Consultant watch: all hail the big three, but Defence is where the cash is